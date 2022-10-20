ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News-Medical.net

Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2

In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net

Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
MedicalXpress

Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease

Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
MedicalXpress

New cervical screening test could predict cell changes years before they occur

A new swab test that identifies potentially dangerous cervical cell changes up to four years before they happen has been developed by researchers from UCL and the University of Innsbruck. The research, published in Genome Medicine, found that the new cervical screening method was more sensitive than other currently available...
healio.com

More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea

More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
News-Medical.net

Are pediatric COVID-19 samples less infectious?

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to threaten human health worldwide. While young and older adults have been affected, children are much less likely to experience severe disease; however, little is known about their role in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. A...
News-Medical.net

Analgesic use after COVID-19 vaccination does not negatively affect antibody responses

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, University of Arizona researchers assessed the relationship between antibody responses and analgesic usage after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination. Study: No evidence that analgesic use after COVID-19 vaccination negatively impacts antibody responses. Image Credit: Natalia Dolgosheeva / Shutterstock. Background. COVID-19...
aao.org

Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU

Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
News-Medical.net

Extreme climatic events pose a significant threat to global dermatological health

The skin is a large, complex organ, and it serves as the body's primary interface with the environment, playing key roles in sensory, thermoregulatory, barrier, and immunological functioning. As floods, wildfires, and extreme heat events increase in frequency and severity, they pose a significant threat to global dermatological health, as many skin diseases are climate sensitive. Investigators draw on an extensive review of published research to highlight the key dermatological manifestations initiated or exacerbated by these climatic events and also highlight the disproportionate impacts on marginalized and vulnerable populations. Their findings appear in The Journal of Climate Change and Health, published by Elsevier.
News-Medical.net

Researchers identify a natural defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection

Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.a.) are resistant to most antibiotics and cause life-threatening infections of wounds or the lungs. The P.a. bacteria species has an entire arsenal of strategies for evading the immune system and infecting tissue. Researchers working with Prof. Dr. Winfried Römer and Dr. Carsten Schwan of the University of Freiburg and the Excellence Cluster CIBSS – Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies – have identified a previously unknown, natural, defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection. The study has been published in Cell Reports.
News-Medical.net

Adaptive immune responses in adults of various ages receiving 2 doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine

In a recent study published in Nature Aging, researchers assessed the correlation between immunosenescence and poor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination outcomes in older adults. Background. COVID-19 hospitalization and the related fatal outcome can be avoided with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination. Studies have indicated that the...
News-Medical.net

Multiple research platforms identify environmental chemical agents that promote intestinal inflammation

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation, is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries. While researchers have identified approximately 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence risk and severity of IBD. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, leverages multiple research platforms to systematically identify environmental chemical agents that influence gastrointestinal inflammation. Their findings, published in Nature, identify a common herbicide, propyzamide, that may boost inflammation in the small and large intestine.
News-Medical.net

Scientists develop human salivary gland organoids to test SARS-CoV-2 infectivity

In a recent study published in the journal Nature Cell Biology, researchers demonstrated the susceptibility of salivary glands to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in vitro using an organoid culture model. Study: Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived salivary gland organoids model SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication. Image Credit: NIAID.
cohaitungchi.com

Effect of Levothyroxine on Blood Pressure in Patients With Subclinical Hypothyroidism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Many studies have revealed that both overt hypothyroidism and SCH can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (9–13). Some observational studies have shown a difference in blood pressure between SCH patients and euthyroid individuals, and SCH patients have higher blood pressure than euthyroid controls (14, 15). Since blood pressure is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the elevated blood pressure may mediate or further aggravate the harm of SCH on cardiovascular health (9, 10, 14). Some observational studies including one our study have also suggested an obviously positive relationship between TSH level and hypertension risk among euthyroid individuals, which supports a possibly causal role of elevated TSH level in the development of hypertension (16–18). However, the relationship between thyroid dysfunction and hypertension is still controversial, and the causal relationship between SCH and hypertension has not been well established (9, 19, 20).
healio.com

Dexamethasone fails to relieve shortness of breath among patients with cancer

High-dose dexamethasone failed to improve shortness of breath compared with placebo among ambulatory patients with cancer, according to study results published in The Lancet Oncology. In addition, the researchers found increased treatment-associated adverse events associated with dexamethasone. Background. “[Shortness of breath] is a distressing symptom that is difficult to treat,...
News-Medical.net

Study uses pluripotent stem cell models to investigate stress response in PTSD patients

Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. The study, published October 20 in Nature...

