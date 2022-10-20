Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Breakthrough infection risk and immune responses to vaccines associated with human leukocyte antigen alleles
In a recent study published in Nature Medicine, a team of researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K.) used data from clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 to understand the genetic factors that contribute to the individual variations in the antibody responses to the vaccine.
News-Medical.net
Vast majority of people with gender dysphoria continue using gender-affirming hormone treatment
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty supressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
MedicalXpress
Biomarkers may ID rheumatoid arthritis patients with and without active disease
Neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio (PLR) values may differentiate between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients with and without active disease, according to a systematic review published online Sept. 24 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. Angelo Zinellu, Ph.D., from the University of Sassari in Italy, and Arduino A. Mangoni,...
MedicalXpress
New cervical screening test could predict cell changes years before they occur
A new swab test that identifies potentially dangerous cervical cell changes up to four years before they happen has been developed by researchers from UCL and the University of Innsbruck. The research, published in Genome Medicine, found that the new cervical screening method was more sensitive than other currently available...
healio.com
More than half of hospitalized patients with heart failure have sleep apnea
More than half of hospitalized adults with HF have obstructive sleep apnea or central sleep apnea, with male sex, higher BMI, higher heart rate and more comorbidities predicting sleep-disordered breathing, researchers reported. “Considering the frequent co‐occurrence of sleep-disordered breathing in HF and its adverse prognosis, early diagnosis and treatment of...
News-Medical.net
Are pediatric COVID-19 samples less infectious?
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), continues to threaten human health worldwide. While young and older adults have been affected, children are much less likely to experience severe disease; however, little is known about their role in SARS-CoV-2 transmission. A...
News-Medical.net
Anthelmintic inhibits exacerbated inflammatory response related to COVID-19 in preclinical research
Experiments involving animals and human cells conducted at the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil suggest that niclosamide, an anthelmintic widely used against tapeworms, effectively inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as the exacerbated inflammatory response that leads to death in many patients with severe COVID-19. More research is...
News-Medical.net
Analgesic use after COVID-19 vaccination does not negatively affect antibody responses
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, University of Arizona researchers assessed the relationship between antibody responses and analgesic usage after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination. Study: No evidence that analgesic use after COVID-19 vaccination negatively impacts antibody responses. Image Credit: Natalia Dolgosheeva / Shutterstock. Background. COVID-19...
aao.org
Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
Gottlieb: Pandemic changed ‘typical cycle’ for respiratory virus in children
Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested the peak season for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children has shifted because immunity waned during the pandemic. The virus’s prevalence is nothing new, as it has been extremely common in young children for years, but federal data...
News-Medical.net
Extreme climatic events pose a significant threat to global dermatological health
The skin is a large, complex organ, and it serves as the body's primary interface with the environment, playing key roles in sensory, thermoregulatory, barrier, and immunological functioning. As floods, wildfires, and extreme heat events increase in frequency and severity, they pose a significant threat to global dermatological health, as many skin diseases are climate sensitive. Investigators draw on an extensive review of published research to highlight the key dermatological manifestations initiated or exacerbated by these climatic events and also highlight the disproportionate impacts on marginalized and vulnerable populations. Their findings appear in The Journal of Climate Change and Health, published by Elsevier.
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify a natural defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection
Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.a.) are resistant to most antibiotics and cause life-threatening infections of wounds or the lungs. The P.a. bacteria species has an entire arsenal of strategies for evading the immune system and infecting tissue. Researchers working with Prof. Dr. Winfried Römer and Dr. Carsten Schwan of the University of Freiburg and the Excellence Cluster CIBSS – Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies – have identified a previously unknown, natural, defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection. The study has been published in Cell Reports.
News-Medical.net
Adaptive immune responses in adults of various ages receiving 2 doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
In a recent study published in Nature Aging, researchers assessed the correlation between immunosenescence and poor coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination outcomes in older adults. Background. COVID-19 hospitalization and the related fatal outcome can be avoided with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination. Studies have indicated that the...
News-Medical.net
Multiple research platforms identify environmental chemical agents that promote intestinal inflammation
Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a condition characterized by chronic gastrointestinal inflammation, is becoming increasingly common in industrialized countries. While researchers have identified approximately 200 genetic tags associated with the disease, there is a limited understanding of the specific environmental factors that influence risk and severity of IBD. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, leverages multiple research platforms to systematically identify environmental chemical agents that influence gastrointestinal inflammation. Their findings, published in Nature, identify a common herbicide, propyzamide, that may boost inflammation in the small and large intestine.
News-Medical.net
Scientists develop human salivary gland organoids to test SARS-CoV-2 infectivity
In a recent study published in the journal Nature Cell Biology, researchers demonstrated the susceptibility of salivary glands to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in vitro using an organoid culture model. Study: Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived salivary gland organoids model SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication. Image Credit: NIAID.
cohaitungchi.com
Effect of Levothyroxine on Blood Pressure in Patients With Subclinical Hypothyroidism: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
Many studies have revealed that both overt hypothyroidism and SCH can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease (9–13). Some observational studies have shown a difference in blood pressure between SCH patients and euthyroid individuals, and SCH patients have higher blood pressure than euthyroid controls (14, 15). Since blood pressure is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, the elevated blood pressure may mediate or further aggravate the harm of SCH on cardiovascular health (9, 10, 14). Some observational studies including one our study have also suggested an obviously positive relationship between TSH level and hypertension risk among euthyroid individuals, which supports a possibly causal role of elevated TSH level in the development of hypertension (16–18). However, the relationship between thyroid dysfunction and hypertension is still controversial, and the causal relationship between SCH and hypertension has not been well established (9, 19, 20).
healio.com
Dexamethasone fails to relieve shortness of breath among patients with cancer
High-dose dexamethasone failed to improve shortness of breath compared with placebo among ambulatory patients with cancer, according to study results published in The Lancet Oncology. In addition, the researchers found increased treatment-associated adverse events associated with dexamethasone. Background. “[Shortness of breath] is a distressing symptom that is difficult to treat,...
News-Medical.net
Study uses pluripotent stem cell models to investigate stress response in PTSD patients
Stem cell-derived neurons from combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) react differently to a stress hormone than those from veterans without PTSD, a finding that could provide insights into how genetics can make someone more susceptible to developing PTSD following trauma exposure. The study, published October 20 in Nature...
