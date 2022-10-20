Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Phase 1 of Texas Independence Ballpark a go, Phase 2 to be voted on in November
Construction of Phase 1 of the Texas Independence Ballpark is scheduled to begin next month after the four diamond sport fields were unanimously approved to be built by the College Station City Council earlier this month. The complex of four full-sized diamond fields suitable for baseball and softball will be...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
John Nichols, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) It is easy to frame the issue in one dimension while not looking at...
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21
A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
Rick Robsion, College Station mayor
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall?. My thoughts on the purchase of the Macy’s store is wasteful spending conducted by our council...
Georgetown freshman 52, College Station freshman Purple 50
College Station’s Pablo Arguero ran for four touchdowns, and Jackson Gallagher ran for two and returned a kickoff for another score in the Cougar freshman Purple football team’s 52-50 loss on Thursday. College Station’s Gustavo Lopez made four extra-point kicks, while Arguero and Gallagher each scored on a...
Patrick Giammalva, Bryan Council
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) No they...
College Station volleyball team tops Rudder in four sets
The College Station volleyball team beat Rudder 20-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-15 in District 21-5A play Friday at The Armory. College Station improved to 28-15 overall and 10-3 in district. Neeley Rutledge had nine kills and 15 digs for Rudder (30-17, 2-11), while Londyn Singleton had six kills and 10 digs....
Three candidates seeking CS mayor's position
Today, The Eagle turns its attention to the College Station city races with a look at the candidates for mayor. Mayor Karl Mooney, who has done such a good job over the past six years, is term-limited from running again. Three candidates filed for the mayor position — Rick Robison,...
No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team falls to No. 5 Georgia 10-8
BISHOP, Ga. — The second-ranked Texas A&M questrian team lost to No. 5 Georgia 10-8 on Saturday at the UGA Equestrian Complex. A&M’s Ariana Gray, Kessa Luers and Lauren Hanson won in reining, while Rylee Shufelt, Devon Thomas and Brooke Brombach won in flat. Alexa Leong and Brombach also won in fences. Gray and Brombach earned most outstanding performer honors in reining and fences, respectively.
Anjuli "A.J." Renold, Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5
1. The city of Bryan includes five districts, each with its own council member. Needs vary by district. Does the council do a good job ensuring that the representatives of each district are listened to and that each district gets a fair share of city funding? (150 words) A fair...
Candidate looks at what makes sense
I have known Bob Yancy on a personal and professional level for many years. Bob is the type of person we need on the College Station City Council. His "what-makes-sense" approach to issues and his business background would help our community spring forward in a positive direction and plan for the future.
Meet the candidates for Bryan City Council, Single Member Districts 3 and 6
The Eagle continues running questions and answers with contested candidates in the Nov. 8 election with a look at Bryan City Council, for Single Member Districts 3 and 6. Current incumbents in both positions have served six years and are prevented from running this year by term limits. The city...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Would work to uplift this community
Some months ago, I had been asked if I knew of Justin Lopez, who is a candidate for Brazos County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, to which I answered no. Finding out he was running as a Republican, I immediately decided that was all I needed to know, writing him off as if he wasn't worth my time or consideration simply because of his political affiliation, and didn't get it a second thought.
Aggie swimming and diving teams to compete in tri-meet in Austin on Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin. Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m. All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second,...
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 3 Texas 209-89 and No. 13 Indiana 200-100 on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Olivia Theall finished second in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, while Bobbi Kennett, Theall, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.01).
Cessna's grades: Defense only unit that shines at South Carolina
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane had a career-high seven receptions for 57 yards and added 99 yards rushing on 20 carries. The unit had seven motion penalties. Two turnovers also gave South Carolina 10 points. Bottom line:. A&M, which had only three plays of 20 yards or more, just...
No. 14 Aggie men's swimming and diving team falls to No. 2 Texas, No. 8 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 2 Texas 220-80 and No. 8 Indiana 220-80 on Friday in a double dual meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Kaloyan Bratanov finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 38...
Annual AggiesCAN drive opens Saturday at Texas A&M volleyball match
Texas A&M’s canned food drive AggiesCan will begin at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the Aggies’ volleyball match against Kentucky at Reed Arena. Fans will also be able to donate to AggiesCan at 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the Aggies’ second volleyball match against Kentucky, at 2:45 p.m. Sunday before A&M’s soccer match against Missouri and before kickoff of A&M’s football game against Ole Miss on Oct. 29 at Kyle Field. Volunteers will be accepting donations for an hour and a half at the volleyball and soccer matches and for three and a half hours at the football game.
