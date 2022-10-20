ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SuncoastPost

Two Great Shows Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota

Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs Return to Fogartyville. Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.” In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought-after artist for festivals and venues around the world. In addition to displaying his skills on the front-line as a lead performer, Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and exemplary talents, Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries. He is the True Orleans experience!
SARASOTA, FL
wild941.com

Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs

The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch

Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Introducing to the World: KOLO, an Unparalleled Immersive Visual Experience Celebrating the Rich Artistic & Cultural Heritage of Ukraine

As our world experiences a pivotal chapter in history, it is both an honor and a privilege to present a magnificent and magical window into KOLO, KOLO SHOW , a brand-new theatrical dance show and immersive visual experience celebrating the dance, visual and musical heritage of Ukrainian culture. KOLOwill make its North American premiere at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on December 26, 2022 in Sarasota, FL. Tickets on sale now HERE. KOLO also presents at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, FL on December 29th 2022 (tickets on sale 10.14.22)..
SARASOTA, FL
Spin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Brian Johnson of AC/DC

Best known for Lead singer of AC/DC since 1980. Really want to be in Henley, on the Thames in my vintage boat. Excited about Finishing my book, The Lives of Brian (October 25)!. My current music collection has a lot of Everything from the Mills Brothers, to Louis Armstrong, to...
SARASOTA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?

Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
TAMPA, FL
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL

Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
VENICE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Haunted car wash comes to Pinellas

October 20, 2022 - Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a Michigan-based company with 131 locations nationwide, will transform some of its facilities into a “Tunnel of Terror.” Only four of the company’s Florida locations will host the event, including one in Pinellas County. The Largo location, at 1240 Missouri Ave. N., will host the Tunnel of Terror event Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents Three Concerts in November

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in November, each kicking off the first in their series. Bass to Bass, in the Lighter Fare Series, features John Miller and Michael Ross on November 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. SYBARITE5 opens the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series on November 15. The Soirée Series, presented in an intimate one-of-a-kind residential music room, begins with tenor John Kaneklides and pianist Joseph Holt on November 20 and 21. For more information and tickets, visit Artist Series Concerts or call (941) 306-1202.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

SuncoastPost

Sarasota, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.

 https://www.suncoastpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy