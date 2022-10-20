Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
A drag queen dressed as a demon gives a sermon to children in a United Methodist ChurchMargaret MinnicksSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Related
Two Great Shows Coming to Fogartyville in Sarasota
Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs Return to Fogartyville. Shamarr Allen is the definition of New Orleans! Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues, and country. He is the lead vocalist and trumpeter of his band “Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs.” In addition to performing with his band, Allen has collaborated with many renowned artists around the world such as Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galatic, Harrick Connick Jr, and Lenny Kravitz, to name a few. He is a sought-after artist for festivals and venues around the world. In addition to displaying his skills on the front-line as a lead performer, Allen is also a music composer, writer, and producer. With a scintillating and unique sound, look, and exemplary talents, Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries. He is the True Orleans experience!
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
311, Wiz Khalifa and Damian Marley among headliners for St. Pete's Reggae Rise Up 2023
Koffee, Dirty Heads, Dispatch, Rebelution and Sublime with Rome are on the bill, too.
Tampa’s 1st five-star hotel, the Tampa EDITION, opens to the public
The latest addition to the downtown Tampa skyline is finally open to the public. After months, if not years, of being eyed by locals and visitors, the Tampa EDITION hotel hosted its grand opening on October 21.
wild941.com
Police Say St.Pete Restaurant Sold Sushi And Drugs
The owner of Oishi Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi has been accused of running a drug house out of the restaurant. According to Pinellas County sheriffs , police conducted a search at the restaurant on Friday. They found a safe that contained 985.5 grams of MDMA, 750 grams of cocaine, 65 grams of Ketamine, 20 grams of oxycodone and 10 grams of Adderall . There was also a digital scale and small plastic bags found. Those items are used to sell on the streets. Hai Thanh Bui has been charged with operating drug house of of business. Drugs were not the only illegal things found at the restaurant. There was an RV on the property that contained several fire arms.
Longboat Observer
Unique club seeks science-minded members in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch
Nick Barbi is finding there is a particular science to starting a club. And to find potential members who are interested in science, well, that adds a different dimension to his quest. Palm Aire's Barbi has a background in design, manufacturing and sales of scientific instruments. His success in his...
Introducing to the World: KOLO, an Unparalleled Immersive Visual Experience Celebrating the Rich Artistic & Cultural Heritage of Ukraine
As our world experiences a pivotal chapter in history, it is both an honor and a privilege to present a magnificent and magical window into KOLO, KOLO SHOW , a brand-new theatrical dance show and immersive visual experience celebrating the dance, visual and musical heritage of Ukrainian culture. KOLOwill make its North American premiere at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on December 26, 2022 in Sarasota, FL. Tickets on sale now HERE. KOLO also presents at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, FL on December 29th 2022 (tickets on sale 10.14.22)..
Spin
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Brian Johnson of AC/DC
Best known for Lead singer of AC/DC since 1980. Really want to be in Henley, on the Thames in my vintage boat. Excited about Finishing my book, The Lives of Brian (October 25)!. My current music collection has a lot of Everything from the Mills Brothers, to Louis Armstrong, to...
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
Tampa among the top 50 ‘Rattiest Cities’ in the US, according to Orkin
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL
Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
St. Pete woman makes wigs for cancer patients using their own hair
She says right now, she works out of her home, but plans to expand sometime next year.
stpetecatalyst.com
Haunted car wash comes to Pinellas
October 20, 2022 - Tommy’s Express Car Wash, a Michigan-based company with 131 locations nationwide, will transform some of its facilities into a “Tunnel of Terror.” Only four of the company’s Florida locations will host the event, including one in Pinellas County. The Largo location, at 1240 Missouri Ave. N., will host the Tunnel of Terror event Oct. 28-29 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
After building damaged by Ian, Venice Theatre announces new dates for ‘Kinky Boots’
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - After the roof was torn off the main building of Venice Theatre, the community gathered to help clear up the mess. Organizers are also working on how to complete the rest of the season of shows. The cast of the show “Kinky Boots” was already in...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Bay Park celebrates its grand opening
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Officials and founders of the park held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday thanking everyone involved for their hard work and dedication. The park has been a long time in the making with the past eight years of hard work finally opened to the public. The past two years have been dedicated to building and the park started allowing community members in, on Oct. 14.
Florida Man From Bradenton Arrested In DeSoto County With Stolen Truck Out Of Fort Lauderdale
This Florida man gets around and unfortunately was scooting around the state in a stolen truck. Michael Schrader, 44 of Bradenton, FL, was arrested and charged with Grand Theft Motor Vehicle. Deputies in DeSoto County located and recovered a stolen Ford F-150 reported out of
fox13news.com
Tampa man showed no remorse after violently killing Clearwater man on bike with tire iron, police say
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater police have arrested a Tampa man and are searching for a second suspect after a man was killed while riding his bike in Clearwater early Friday morning. Jermaine Adrian Bennett is facing first-degree murder charges after detectives say he confessed to attacking 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman more...
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Presents Three Concerts in November
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents three concerts in November, each kicking off the first in their series. Bass to Bass, in the Lighter Fare Series, features John Miller and Michael Ross on November 9 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. SYBARITE5 opens the Tuesdays at the Historic Asolo Theater Series on November 15. The Soirée Series, presented in an intimate one-of-a-kind residential music room, begins with tenor John Kaneklides and pianist Joseph Holt on November 20 and 21. For more information and tickets, visit Artist Series Concerts or call (941) 306-1202.
fox13news.com
SunRunner - new transit connecting downtown St. Pete to St. Pete Beach - launches with 6 months of free rides
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After years of anticipation, the teal SunRunner buses officially begin their full routes from the beach to the 'Burg – or vice versa. Plus, the rides are free for six months. The SunRunner is a new rapid bus service with a 10-mile route and 30...
PHOTOS: Tampa police find litter of puppies stuffed in suitcase
Two Tampa police officers on patrol in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway made an unusual discovery Wednesday when they took a look inside an abandoned pink suitcase left outside a rental home.
SuncoastPost
Sarasota, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.https://www.suncoastpost.com
Comments / 0