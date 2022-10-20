ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pregnancy-associated homicides linked to lethal combination of intimate partner violence and firearms

Homicide now a leading cause of death for pregnant women in the U.S.

LONDON — Homicide, especially involving an intimate partner and gun violence, is now a leading cause of death for pregnant women in the United States, a troubling new report finds. Researchers with the Harvard School of Public Health found that pregnant women are more likely to be murdered than die from pregnancy-related complications, including high blood pressure disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis.
