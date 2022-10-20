ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompton Lakes, NJ

Waldwick defeats Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap

Daniel Perdomo and Joseph Raffaele scored for Waldwick in its 2-0 win over Fair Lawn in Waldwick. Tied at one at halftime, Waldwick (10-3-3) came away with the decisive goal in the second half to earn its fourth win in five games. Axel Da Silva also recorded five saves. Jonathan...
WALDWICK, NJ
MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap

Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy’s 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season. Thank you for...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Mahwah edges out Fair Lawn in OT - Girls soccer recap

Marissa LaVerghetta scored a goal as Mahwah defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 in overtime in Mahwah. Mahwah (8-7-2) led 1-0 at the half until Fair Lawn scored the equalizer in the second, ending regulation tied at 1 until Mahwah scored the game-winner in overtime. Siena Kannenberg also had a goal with...
MAHWAH, NJ
Northern Highlands over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap

Julia Buono scored a goal for Northern Highlands as it defeated Holy Angels 3-1 in Allendale. Savannah Cosgriff and Lyla Geller also had goals with Ava Andicoechea and Neha Anvar tallying an assist each. Mia Langan had six saves in goal. Northern Highlands (10-7) held a 1-0 lead at the...
ALLENDALE, NJ
Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap

Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting...
DOVER, NJ
Lyndhurst over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap

Lexi Augustyniak scored a goal in double-overtime to secure a 1-0 victory for Lyndhurst over Bayonne in Bayonne. Mackenzie Sibello made six saves for Lyndhurst (11-6-1). The game entered overtime scoreless before Augustyniak found the back of the net to end it. Madison Weaver was credited with the assist on...
BAYONNE, NJ
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Montclair takes Columbia - Football recap

Drew Pfeifer threw for one touchdown and ran in another as Montclair won at home, 21-7, over Columbia. Montclair (4-4) is likely to be in the playoffs in super section North 5. Pfeifer opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard keeper while Semaj Adams returned a pick-six...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
