Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
The Story Behind This Abandoned New York Home is FascinatingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
New York City Adds New School HolidayNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Related
Waldwick defeats Fair Lawn - Boys soccer recap
Daniel Perdomo and Joseph Raffaele scored for Waldwick in its 2-0 win over Fair Lawn in Waldwick. Tied at one at halftime, Waldwick (10-3-3) came away with the decisive goal in the second half to earn its fourth win in five games. Axel Da Silva also recorded five saves. Jonathan...
MKA over Nutley - Boys soccer recap
Joey Nigro recorded two goals and an assist in Montclair Kimberley Academy’s 3-0 shutout over Nutley in Montclair. Andrew Avalos made seven saves to earn the shutout for MKA (10-6-1). Braedan Keegan added on one goal to the win. Nutley fell to 6-8-1 on the season. Thank you for...
Mahwah edges out Fair Lawn in OT - Girls soccer recap
Marissa LaVerghetta scored a goal as Mahwah defeated Fair Lawn 2-1 in overtime in Mahwah. Mahwah (8-7-2) led 1-0 at the half until Fair Lawn scored the equalizer in the second, ending regulation tied at 1 until Mahwah scored the game-winner in overtime. Siena Kannenberg also had a goal with...
Lisio, No. 12 Ramapo start fast, blank Ridgewood to repeat as Bergen County champion
Two goals in the opening minutes staked Ramapo to a lead and the No. 12 team in the NJ.com Top 20 was in control the rest of the night as it defeated Ridgewood 5-0 in the championship game of the 50th Bergen County Tournament at Indian Hills in Oakland. Ramapo,...
Northern Highlands over Holy Angels - Girls soccer recap
Julia Buono scored a goal for Northern Highlands as it defeated Holy Angels 3-1 in Allendale. Savannah Cosgriff and Lyla Geller also had goals with Ava Andicoechea and Neha Anvar tallying an assist each. Mia Langan had six saves in goal. Northern Highlands (10-7) held a 1-0 lead at the...
Gov. Livingston over Dover - Boys soccer recap
Christian Rua scored for Gov. Livingston in a 2-0 win over Dover, in Dover. Colin Goldbeck made seven saves to earn the shutout for the Highlanders (14-3-1). Dover fell to 2-13-1 on the season. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting...
Girls soccer recap: Mulroony directs Morris Hills to victory over Newton
Sydney Mulroony finished with a goal and assist to power Morris Hills to a 2-0 victory over Newton Saturday in Newton. Emily Mulroony also scored for the Scarlet Knights (4-10-1). Amber Bartolomeo made eight saves for the shutout. Newton fell to 2-15-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Lyndhurst over Bayonne - Girls soccer recap
Lexi Augustyniak scored a goal in double-overtime to secure a 1-0 victory for Lyndhurst over Bayonne in Bayonne. Mackenzie Sibello made six saves for Lyndhurst (11-6-1). The game entered overtime scoreless before Augustyniak found the back of the net to end it. Madison Weaver was credited with the assist on...
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Taffarello, Union City break out at Hudson County Girls Cross Country Championships
Despite a fine performance a year ago, Astrid Taffarello didn’t really feel comfortable during her initial run at Bayonne’s Stephen Gregg Park. A year later and with multiple runs around this very park, the Weehawken sophomore must have felt right at home on Saturday. Taffarello smashed her personal...
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
Freshman leads Chatham girls soccer to 2nd straight Morris County title (PHOTOS)
A month ago, rookie Amanda Thornton was terrorizing JV defenses across Morris County so often that Chatham could no longer afford to leave its up-and-coming freshman off the varsity roster. On Saturday night, she was putting the fear into West Morris’ defense in the county final. The freshman scored...
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Schimmel, St. Peter’s Prep remain on top at Hudson County Cross Country Championships
If Alex Schimmel felt any pressure trying to defend his Hudson County Cross Country championship, it would have been impossible to notice by his demeanor or the way he ran around Bayonne’s Stephen Gregg Park on Saturday morning. The St. Peter’s Prep senior built up an early lead and...
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Montclair takes Columbia - Football recap
Drew Pfeifer threw for one touchdown and ran in another as Montclair won at home, 21-7, over Columbia. Montclair (4-4) is likely to be in the playoffs in super section North 5. Pfeifer opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 1-yard keeper while Semaj Adams returned a pick-six...
Football: Wallkill Valley makes history in its victory over Kittatinny
It was a historic day in more ways than one for Wallkill Valley in its 69-19 victory over Kittatinny in Hamburg as the Rangers recorded their most points scored in a half and a game. In addition, Chase Lorencovitz broke 1,000 yards receiving on the year and Shane Nugent set...
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
Chatham makes school history in win over Montville - Football recap
Peter Boyd ran in from three yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the victory as Chatham won at home, 24-14, over Montville and earned the first Liberty Blue division conference championship in school history. Chatham will likely be in the playoffs in super section North 4 and might...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0