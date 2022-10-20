ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Judge temporarily halts portion of NY concealed carry laws pertaining to houses of worship

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge in Buffalo has temporarily halted the portion of New York's new concealed carry laws that applies to houses of worship. Judge John Sinatra said the grounds for his decision Thursday were “ample Supreme Court precedent” regarding the right to bear arms and the state’s failure to demonstrate that such regulation is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State

A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo Public Schools to file human rights complaint against Section VI

The Buffalo Public School's Board of Education has voted to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights against the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Section Six, citing discrimination. In Wednesday night's board meeting, Board President Lou Petrucci accused the association and...
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Water Authority rates increasing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
seattlemedium.com

Protests Staged Against Prison Care Package Ban

This post was originally published on New York Amsterdam News. Big things come in small packages—for example, the cost of sending food to incarcerated loved ones in New York after a recently implemented Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) policy. In-person visit deliveries were disallowed earlier this year as a measure to prevent contraband from coming into state prisons. Families now need to go through third-party vendors to send food, often at elevated costs. Statewide rallies last month protested this ban.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Nearly $300,000 grant given to Town of Tonawanda Police

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are getting some money from the state that will help upgrade the station. Senator Sean Ryan announced a $236,000 grant on Thursday to renovate the locker rooms at the department's locker room, as well as $50,000 more for day-to-day operations.
TONAWANDA, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. Holding Center and Correctional Facility reaccredited

Despite a history of problems, like inmate suicides, runaway overtime, and officer burnout, the Erie County Sheriff’s Jail Management Division earned the seal of approval from the state. Today Sheriff John Garcia was presented with a plaque for earning reaccreditation from the New York State Sheriff’s Association. This...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Murphy no longer president amidst Shea’s leadership shake-up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael G. Murphy is no longer the president of the Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees, Shea’s announced in a release Friday. Murphy presided as president of Shea’s for the past six years. The board will move to form a committee that will conduct a national search for Murphy’s successor […]
BUFFALO, NY

