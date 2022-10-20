Read full article on original website
Judge temporarily halts portion of NY concealed carry laws pertaining to houses of worship
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal judge in Buffalo has temporarily halted the portion of New York's new concealed carry laws that applies to houses of worship. Judge John Sinatra said the grounds for his decision Thursday were “ample Supreme Court precedent” regarding the right to bear arms and the state’s failure to demonstrate that such regulation is consistent with the nation’s historical tradition.
Buffalo Judge Blocks Church Gun Ban in New York State
A federal judge in Buffalo is blocking the state from banning guns in church. The judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order against the law that forbids guns in places of worship. Last week, two church leaders sued the state, saying the law ran counter to the gun rights spelled...
Buffalo Public Schools to file human rights complaint against Section VI
The Buffalo Public School's Board of Education has voted to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights against the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and Section Six, citing discrimination. In Wednesday night's board meeting, Board President Lou Petrucci accused the association and...
Erie County Councilman Removes Appointment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission
Erie County Councilman Charlie Bayle issued a letter Friday, removing his appointment, Matt Harris, from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. "The allocation of the first round of DEI funding by the DEI Commission to the East Side Renaissance, an organization in which you hold leadership creates a perception which I cannot support nor project to the community," said Bayle in the letter.
Erie County Water Authority rates increasing
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are an Erie County Water Authority customer get ready to pay more. Rates are going up 12%. The board approved its 2023 budget Thursday. The increase means the average customer will pay about 10 cents more a day, averaging around $36 more per year.
Proposed tax cuts on heating fuel in Erie County struck down
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A proposal to cut taxes on heating fuel in Erie County didn't make it through the county legislature. 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley reported that the proposal would have removed the nearly 5% tax Erie County collects on natural gas and home heating fuels. Specifically,...
$6.4 million to be distributed through 5/14 Survivors Fund
The 5/14 Survivors Fund has approved a plan for distributing funds to the families of those killed and to survivors of the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue. $6.45 million dollars was collected from 13-thousand individuals worldwide.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Brown announce plans for 5/14 memorial commission
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown announced the establishment of the May 14th Memorial Commission on Friday. “It is my prayer that we begin this journey it will provide the opportunity for our community to come together in love and a united effort that will honor all of those who […]
Attorney General Letitia James Speaks On 1st Amendment, Gangs, Guns, And Bail Reform
New York State Attorney General Letitia James say’s it’s time to take a look at bail reform. In an interview on WGRZ in Buffalo the Attorney General also said there is a major issue with gangs as well as with guns and drugs in New York State. AG...
Protests Staged Against Prison Care Package Ban
This post was originally published on New York Amsterdam News. Big things come in small packages—for example, the cost of sending food to incarcerated loved ones in New York after a recently implemented Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) policy. In-person visit deliveries were disallowed earlier this year as a measure to prevent contraband from coming into state prisons. Families now need to go through third-party vendors to send food, often at elevated costs. Statewide rallies last month protested this ban.
Why pastors want concealed carry in houses of worship
A temporary victory for two local pastors who filed a lawsuit against New York State’s new gun law.
$6.4 million from Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to be distributed to 169 people
Millions of dollars were donated to the 5/14 Survivors Fund and will be distributed to 169 people this month
Buffalo Schools recruitments talks bus aides on News 4 at 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schools across the state as well as in Western New York are still looking to fill out staffing, especially on school buses. This weekend, Buffalo Public Schools will be interviewing for bus aide positions. Barbra Gilderstone, the director of recruitment and staffing services for Buffalo Public Schools, joined News 4 at […]
Nearly $300,000 grant given to Town of Tonawanda Police
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are getting some money from the state that will help upgrade the station. Senator Sean Ryan announced a $236,000 grant on Thursday to renovate the locker rooms at the department's locker room, as well as $50,000 more for day-to-day operations.
Covanta Looking to Take in Additional 150 Tons of Trash Per Day at Niagara Transfer Site
Covanta Environmental Solutions has requested to take up to 200 tons of waste per day and stay open until 10 p.m. six days per week in a recent application to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Truck traffic at the site would likely double from 10 to 20 trucks per day, if the DEC grants the permit change, company officials said.
IRS changing tax brackets, standard deductions going up in 2023
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Starting in 2023, tax brackets will change. "Tax brackets are where you end up on the tax tables to define how much you're going to pay," said Christoper Fabian with EG Tax. Fabian says the lower the tax bracket, the less you're going to pay in...
New organization looks to help veteran after seeing 7 Problem Solver report
Haley McDougall and Hayatte Abebe started Hope4Homes last month to give back to people in Buffalo, including veterans in need.
New Goodwill location opened at Southgate Plaza in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Goodwill of Western New York has opened its newest retail store and donation center. It's located in Southgate Plaza in West Seneca. The 12,000-square-foot facility replaces Goodwill's former store on Seneca Street. There will be a drive-up donation area and even a satellite office for...
Erie Co. Holding Center and Correctional Facility reaccredited
Despite a history of problems, like inmate suicides, runaway overtime, and officer burnout, the Erie County Sheriff’s Jail Management Division earned the seal of approval from the state. Today Sheriff John Garcia was presented with a plaque for earning reaccreditation from the New York State Sheriff’s Association. This...
Murphy no longer president amidst Shea’s leadership shake-up
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Michael G. Murphy is no longer the president of the Shea’s Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees, Shea’s announced in a release Friday. Murphy presided as president of Shea’s for the past six years. The board will move to form a committee that will conduct a national search for Murphy’s successor […]
