Girls soccer recap: Seven score as Camden Catholic topples Pennsauken
Seven players found the back of the net as Camden Catholic blanked Pennsauken, 7-0, Saturday in Cherry Hill. Dillan Sorino, Bella Miller, Kayla Dunn, Justine Marano, Reily McGough, Darby Chhabria and Leah DiCicco each scored for the Irish (7-8-1). Pennsauken fell to 4-13-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Girls soccer recap: Devault, Woodstown down Cumberland for sixth straight win
Tatum Devault had a hat trick to lead Woodstown to a 5-1 victory over Cumberland Saturday in Woodstown. Calista Hunt and Taylor Sparks also scored for the Wolverines (11-4), winners of six in a row. Emma Perry and Grace Suwala each had an assist. Elizabeth Lopez scored for the Colts...
South Jersey Times boys soccer notebook: Gloucester Catholic hoping for home cooking
Gloucester Catholic has been known for fantastic fan support over the years, with both the boys and girls basketball teams and the baseball program regularly drawing loud, enthusiastic crowds. The boys soccer team has not had the benefit of that backing in a home playoff game since 2016, but that...
St. Benedict’s extends unbeaten streak, defeats Salesianum (DE) - Boys soccer recap
St. Benedict’s extended its unbeaten streak to 84 in a row thanks to its 5-1 victory against Salesianum (DE) in Newark. Ransford Gyan tallied a goal for St. Benedict’s (9-0). Salesianum (DE) fell to 1-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls socce repeats as Shore Conference champ (PHOTOS)
After a decade between its first two Shore Conference titles, Freehold Township did not waste any time bringing home its third as the Patriots continued their revenge tour and beat Howell, 1-0, on Saturday. The win in the Shore Conference final secured back-to-back titles for Freehold Township, No. 2 in...
Haddonfield over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap
Allison Tighe paced Haddonfield with one goal and one assist in its 3-1 win over Haddon Heights in Haddonfield. Grace Duffey and Lilah Jacovini added one goal each for Haddonfield, which led 3-0 at halftime. Kylee Ferranto netted one goal for Haddon Heights. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Football: Pellegrini’s 3 TDs leads Paulsboro past Audubon
Rocco Pellegrini accounted for three touchdowns as Paulsboro stays hot with a 34-19 win over Audubon in Audubon. Paulsboro (4-4) began the season 0-3 an ended by winning four of the last five games. Pellegrini finished with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground while Damire Avant...
Hill (Pa.) over Blair - Field hockey recap
Ella Gaitan scored twice as Blair, took a 6-2 loss at the hands of Hill (Pa.), in Pottstown, Pa. Hill led 4-0 at the half. Milaw Clause assisted on both of Gaitan’s goals, while Casey Kozelnik recorded 15 saves for Blair (11-2). Thank you for relying on us to...
Girls Soccer: 2022 Shore Conference final preview - No. 2 Freehold Township vs. No. 18 Howell
Girls Soccer: Watchung Hills vs Freehold Township — SHORE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Westfield defense stays strong in victory over Hillsborough
Westfield got a pair of touchdowns from its quarterback Trey Brown, and a stifling effort from its defense, to edge out a 17-12 victory over Hillsborough, in Westfield. The Blue Devils (6-2) gave up just one touchdown in the win, as the Raiders (5-3) scored five points off a 42-yard field goal by Sam Meechan and a fourth-quarter safety.
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
Jersey Proud: High school teacher cheers on the Phillies from the left field line -- as the ball girl
Kelly Fleck, 23, of Ocean Gate, does a great job of not only taking care of foul balls but also interacting with fans.
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial
The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Beleaguered no more, Phillies bullpen has team on precipice of World Series berth
PHILADELPHIA - The narrative of the last two Phillies’ seasons was September collapses and bullpen meltdowns - the two going hand-in-hand. So it’s noteworthy that the Phillies are now playing deep into October because of a re-built, resurgent bullpen. On Saturday night, the bullpen door swung open six times after an abbreviated start by lefty Bailey Falter.
