ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitman, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Haddonfield over Haddon Heights - Girls soccer recap

Allison Tighe paced Haddonfield with one goal and one assist in its 3-1 win over Haddon Heights in Haddonfield. Grace Duffey and Lilah Jacovini added one goal each for Haddonfield, which led 3-0 at halftime. Kylee Ferranto netted one goal for Haddon Heights. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Pellegrini’s 3 TDs leads Paulsboro past Audubon

Rocco Pellegrini accounted for three touchdowns as Paulsboro stays hot with a 34-19 win over Audubon in Audubon. Paulsboro (4-4) began the season 0-3 an ended by winning four of the last five games. Pellegrini finished with two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground while Damire Avant...
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Hill (Pa.) over Blair - Field hockey recap

Ella Gaitan scored twice as Blair, took a 6-2 loss at the hands of Hill (Pa.), in Pottstown, Pa. Hill led 4-0 at the half. Milaw Clause assisted on both of Gaitan’s goals, while Casey Kozelnik recorded 15 saves for Blair (11-2). Thank you for relying on us to...
POTTSTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Football: Westfield defense stays strong in victory over Hillsborough

Westfield got a pair of touchdowns from its quarterback Trey Brown, and a stifling effort from its defense, to edge out a 17-12 victory over Hillsborough, in Westfield. The Blue Devils (6-2) gave up just one touchdown in the win, as the Raiders (5-3) scored five points off a 42-yard field goal by Sam Meechan and a fourth-quarter safety.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial

The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy