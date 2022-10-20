Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Spain World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on Spanish national football team roster for Qatar
Luis Enrique's Spain revamp is almost complete, as La Roja eye a World Cup tilt with a wonderful squad packed full of red-hot talent and big-stage experience. Spain's transition away from their golden generation was painful to begin with, as a group-stage exit in 2014 and last-16 woe in Russia four years later proved well below their expectations.
Sporting News
20 Greatest T20 Players: 20-16 | Counting down the best Twenty20 cricketers ever
Here we go, then. The first instalment of The Sporting News' countdown of the greatest T20 cricketers of all time. Positions 20 to 16 include a player for whom the format almost seemed to be invented, and two fast bowlers who have a strong claim to being the very best in their respective eras.
Premier League leaders Arsenal drop points as Southampton hit back to claim draw
Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season after Southampton hit back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.Granit Xhaka’s second goal in four days, following his Europa League winner against PSV Eindhoven, set the in-form Gunners on course for a 10th win from 11 top-flight games.Yet Mikel Arteta’s men were left frustrated after the Saints improved in the second period and equalised 25 minutes from time thanks to Stuart Armstrong’s first club goal since March.Arsenal thought they had claimed a 79th-minute winner through captain Martin Odegaard but the ball had clearly gone out...
Red Bull punishment talks delayed after death of Dietrich Mateschitz
Red Bull’s punishment for breaking Formula One’s financial rules has been delayed following the death of the team’s co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.Mateschitz, the Austrian billionaire who founded the fizzy drinks company and played an integral role in Red Bull’s F1 journey, died aged 78 following a long-term illness.His death was announced before qualifying at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on Saturday. The grid will pay tribute to Mateschitz in the minutes before the United States Grand Prix – a race which could see Red Bull claim their first constructors’ title since 2013.Danke für alles, Didi. pic.twitter.com/xzC8IhyGKP— Oracle Red Bull...
