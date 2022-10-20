Premier League leaders Arsenal dropped points for only the second time this season after Southampton hit back to snatch a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.Granit Xhaka’s second goal in four days, following his Europa League winner against PSV Eindhoven, set the in-form Gunners on course for a 10th win from 11 top-flight games.Yet Mikel Arteta’s men were left frustrated after the Saints improved in the second period and equalised 25 minutes from time thanks to Stuart Armstrong’s first club goal since March.Arsenal thought they had claimed a 79th-minute winner through captain Martin Odegaard but the ball had clearly gone out...

15 MINUTES AGO