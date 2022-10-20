On Oct. 11, I attended the CollECtive Arts open house event at their new downtown Eau Claire venue. While I attended the organization’s open house at 308-310 E. Madison St., I got to meet with the wonderful crew and see how they plan to further bring arts into the Chippewa Valley community. What they had to offer was a vast opportunity for community members, music enthusiasts, and music teachers alike. The studio was abuzz, and as I entered in, a circle of attendees were practicing an improv routine. Letting the community members flex their improv skills, I stepped in to talk to Mike Rambo about the mission of the organization, an outgrowth of his CollECtive Choir, an all-ages singing group.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO