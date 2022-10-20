Read full article on original website
Quilters Piece Together a Tour to Benefit Bridge to Hope
Local quilt groups hoping for a resumption of in-person quilt shows got their wish this year as the Bridge to Hope benefit Quilt Tour will return to four Menomonie churches on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9:30am to 3:30pm. Included are:. First Congregational Church, 420 Wilson Ave., Common Thread Quilters and...
E.C. Business Plants Innovative Solar ‘Tree’ in Boyd Park
If you pay a visit to Boyd Park in Eau Claire to check on the progress of the transformation of that public space on Main Street, you may have noticed a strange-looking tree between the new playground equipment and the future skate park. The towering tree resembles the broad-canopied acacia...
Konstruction for Kids: Work Underway on Boys & Girls Clubs’ Expansion
Boys & Girls Clubs provide safe spaces, caring mentors, and life-enhancing programs via after-school and summer programs for a nominal fee. The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley are doing just that, and earlier this year, an ambitious five-year expansion program kicked off. The Greater Chippewa Valley...
New From The Nunnery: Live Looping
The Nunnery’s melodic, wrapping sound has continued to envelop the Chippewa Valley’s music scene for years now, Sarah Elstran delivering once again in her latest release: a live, improvised loop shown through video. Fittingly titled “An Improvised Loop (Live)”, the dreamy-looking and goosebump-generating soundscape was filmed by Erik...
3 Halloween-y Things We Love Right Now
CollECtive Arts Launches New Downtown Arts Center
On Oct. 11, I attended the CollECtive Arts open house event at their new downtown Eau Claire venue. While I attended the organization’s open house at 308-310 E. Madison St., I got to meet with the wonderful crew and see how they plan to further bring arts into the Chippewa Valley community. What they had to offer was a vast opportunity for community members, music enthusiasts, and music teachers alike. The studio was abuzz, and as I entered in, a circle of attendees were practicing an improv routine. Letting the community members flex their improv skills, I stepped in to talk to Mike Rambo about the mission of the organization, an outgrowth of his CollECtive Choir, an all-ages singing group.
Are You Ready to Rock? E.C. Curling Club Hosts Learn to Curl Events
Come learn to “sweep stones into the house” at the Eau Claire Curling Club. On Sunday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Jan. 15, the club is hosting “Learn to Curl” events that will be free for the public to attend. The events are 4-6pm at the Eau Claire Curling Club facility, 5530 Fairview Drive. On top of that, they offer the ability to join their Fall and Winter Sunday Half-Season league if the event piques your interest in the indoor winter sport.
SEAL THE DEAL: Local Kickstarter Showcases Innovative Card Protector Product
The cards are in their hands for the passion project turned Kickstarter venture crew Tyler Henderson, Josh Bonnell, and Jordan Stoll. Part of the inspiration of Slab Factory comes from card collectors wanting to show off their collection. Tyler Henderson explains that in the card collecting world, collectors can pay for their cards to get “graded” to increase the overall value and protect the card inside. However, this process permanently seals the card and usually focuses on displaying graded information without a matching design to the card.
Children’s Museum Gears Up for Opening With Membership Campaign
With the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire planning to open soon in its new home, the organization is also creating a new membership deal. Community members who renew their memberships before Dec. 9 will get free admission to the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire, as well as its satellite Play Spaces Menomonie and Chippewa Falls, for the entirety of 2023.
