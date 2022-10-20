ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las Vegas nears completion

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming's $50 million expansion of the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing completion. Executives with Boyd gave investors and analysts an update on the project during a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Hawaii visitor hits...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Max Pawn in Las Vegas to donate portion of Yeezy sales to nonprofit

Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Max Pawn' luxury pawn shop in Las Vegas is now taking a stand against recent anti-semitic comments made by Kanye West. It's donating a portion of every "Yeezy" sale to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Max Pawn also says it's no longer working with the brand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
Ticket sale dates announced for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced dates for when the first batch of tickets will go on sale for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix race. Public on-sale will open on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. PT at F1LasVegasGP.com, the racing circuit revealed on Wednesday. Pre-sale...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lee Canyon bike park wrapping up successful 'soft opening' season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lee Canyon is wrapping up its very first bike park season before gearing up for winter. The resort converted a ski lift to accommodate mountain bikes this summer, allowing bicyclists a new way to get away from the heat. They say the last two months...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Neon Museum celebrates 10 year anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum is marking the 10-year anniversary of its grand opening in Las Vegas. The museum began in 1996 and has been preserving the history and culture of the valley ever since. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use

Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Walkaway from Los Angeles reentry program caught in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man accused of walking away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Jawan Richard Harris left the Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program on Oct. 4, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or CDCR.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Unemployment rates in Nevada remain steady through summer months

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new September economic report released Tuesday saw Nevada's unemployment rate remain steady for the third straight month. According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in September 2022, unchanged from July and August.
NEVADA STATE
Las Vegas public schools get nearly $10 million for electric school buses

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has received a nearly $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric school buses and infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award on Wednesday, part of its Clean School Bus Program that has provided funding to nearly 400 school districts around the U.S.
LAS VEGAS, NV

