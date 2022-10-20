Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las Vegas nears completion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming's $50 million expansion of the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing completion. Executives with Boyd gave investors and analysts an update on the project during a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Hawaii visitor hits...
news3lv.com
Max Pawn in Las Vegas to donate portion of Yeezy sales to nonprofit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — 'Max Pawn' luxury pawn shop in Las Vegas is now taking a stand against recent anti-semitic comments made by Kanye West. It's donating a portion of every "Yeezy" sale to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Max Pawn also says it's no longer working with the brand...
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
news3lv.com
Ticket sale dates announced for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced dates for when the first batch of tickets will go on sale for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix race. Public on-sale will open on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. PT at F1LasVegasGP.com, the racing circuit revealed on Wednesday. Pre-sale...
news3lv.com
Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro now open at Rampart Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new concept featuring Italian comfort classics has opened at Rampart Casino. Joining us now is Chef Paula Smagacz with Spiedini Fiamma.
news3lv.com
Lee Canyon bike park wrapping up successful 'soft opening' season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lee Canyon is wrapping up its very first bike park season before gearing up for winter. The resort converted a ski lift to accommodate mountain bikes this summer, allowing bicyclists a new way to get away from the heat. They say the last two months...
news3lv.com
Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas local Noah Gragson wins Xfinity title race in Miami
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Local NASCAR driver Noah Gragson was locked in at the Xfinity Series race in Miami over the weekend. The young racer from Las Vegas dominated the race and earned his 8th win of the season. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Tony Stewart to make drag...
news3lv.com
Inaugural Vegas Haunt and Halloween Town arrive at downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The inaugural Vegas Haunt and Vegas Halloween Town have kicked off at Downtown Summerlin. Tara Walsh joined us to share all the details.
news3lv.com
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
news3lv.com
The Neon Museum celebrates 10 year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Neon Museum is marking the 10-year anniversary of its grand opening in Las Vegas. The museum began in 1996 and has been preserving the history and culture of the valley ever since. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las...
news3lv.com
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
news3lv.com
Criss Angel performs magic show for students at Henderson International School
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Magic is in the air today, thanks to Criss Angel. The performer held a magic show at Henderson International School on Tuesday. Pre-school students through 2nd graders were treated to kid-friendly illusions and tricks. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights, Silver Knights detail plans...
news3lv.com
Wellness Wednesday: Excessive cell phone use
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It's time for another Wellness Wednesday. Pain Specialist Robert Odell from the Neuropathy and Pain Centers of Las Vegas joins us with more on the health risks that come with excessive cellphone usage.
news3lv.com
Walkaway from Los Angeles reentry program caught in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man accused of walking away from a reentry facility in Los Angeles earlier this month has been arrested in Las Vegas. Jawan Richard Harris left the Los Angeles Male Community Reentry Program on Oct. 4, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, or CDCR.
news3lv.com
Unemployment rates in Nevada remain steady through summer months
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new September economic report released Tuesday saw Nevada's unemployment rate remain steady for the third straight month. According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR), the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in September 2022, unchanged from July and August.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools get nearly $10 million for electric school buses
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District has received a nearly $10 million federal grant to purchase new electric school buses and infrastructure. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the award on Wednesday, part of its Clean School Bus Program that has provided funding to nearly 400 school districts around the U.S.
news3lv.com
Cronut-creator Dominique Ansel celebrates opening new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Acclaimed pastry chef Dominique Ansel is celebrating the opening of his new bakery on the Las Vegas Strip. The James Bears Award-winner officially opened the doors to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on Friday. Ansel is widely known for creating the "cronut," a...
news3lv.com
In Historic Westside, new construction to help redevelop distressed neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A roughly $18 million project is the first ground-up construction project in several years coming to West Las Vegas. Las Vegas City Council approved to sell a corner property on Jefferson Avenue and D Street to Arthaus IV LLC for the purpose of building a mixed-use housing development.
news3lv.com
Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
