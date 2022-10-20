Read full article on original website
California tribes reclaim 200 miles of coastline and will manage it using tradition
In California, five Native tribes will reclaim their right to manage and protect more than 200 miles of coastal land. They'll do work like monitoring salmon migration and testing for toxins in shellfish. They'll also be educating others about their traditions. MEGAN ROCHA: Tribes have obviously been stewarding these areas,...
The latest from governor's races: Why Wisconsin is so close, Michigan prepares for debate
Michigan Public Radio’s Rick Pluta joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to describe how gun rights have been a hot-button issue in the Michigan governor’s race, along with abortion rights and inflation. Washington Post reporter Patrick Marley covers politics in Wisconsin and joins Here & Now‘s...
Audrey McGlinchy
Audrey McGlinchy is the City Hall reporter at KUT, covering the Austin City Council and the policies they discuss. She comes to Texas from Brooklyn, where she tried her hand at publishing, public relations and nannying. Audrey holds English and journalism degrees from Wesleyan University and the City University of New York. She got her start in journalism as an intern at KUT Radio during a summer break from graduate school. While completing her master's degree in New York City, she interned at the New York Times Magazine and Guernica Magazine.
