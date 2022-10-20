Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
New Steakhouse Coming to Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Detroit Pistons: Is Cade Cunningham really being “too passive?”
Cade Cunningham scored a season high 22 points last night against the Indiana Pacers, but it wasn’t enough to get the Detroit Pistons their second victory of the season. We’re only three games in, so it is far too early to panic, especially when we knew this young team was going to take some time to gel and build chemistry.
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
Five bold predictions as the Patriots play Chicago on Monday night
Another week of going 3-2 with my five bold predictions that I was hoping could at least go 4-1 but that’s how it goes sometimes. Rhamondre Stevenson had a good day with two rushing touchdowns but was held under 100 yards. The Patriots finally dusted off Hunter Henry and what do you know, he found pay dirt. The maligned rush defense held Nick Chubb under 100 yards although Ja’Whaun Bentley didn’t quite have the impact I thought he would. Finally, it was indeed Bailey Zappe who got the start and performed well, racking up over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Dak Prescott chose the Lions as the team he wanted to return against
Sounds like Dak Prescott wanted an opponent that would allow him to get back in a groove in his return from injury. The Lions could do just that. There’s something to be said about challenging yourself to do hard things, but when the easy option is right there, why not give that a go? As Dallas Cowboys quareterback Dak Prescott comes back from injury, it seems like he was looking for an easy game to get back in a groove and find his footing again.
Atlanta Falcons week seven final thoughts and predictions
The Atlanta Falcons’ road doesn’t get any easier a week after beating San Francisco in impressive fashion Atlanta travels to take on a hot Bengals offense. Atlanta is understandably underdogs yet again despite covering or winning outright in every game so far this season. The Falcons have had a chance in the 4th quarter of all six of their games this season a huge upgrade compared to the last three seasons despite losing Matt Ryan and a number of impact veterans during the off-season.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0