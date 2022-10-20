ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mysterious Anonymous Sender Dumps Pages of Secret Kelly Loeffler Texts

By Matt Young
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Brian Snyder/Reuters

Revealing text message conversations after the 2020 election compiled in 59 pages of documents were anonymously sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spilling details of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA). The text trove “offers a rare peek into Loeffler’s private deliberations during her final weeks in office as she fought to hold onto her Senate seat while Trump and his allies cast doubt over the election results,” the newspaper reports. Among the notable texts are from Tricia Raffensperger, wife of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sends Loeffler a pointed message blaming her for the death threats she and her family received after former President Donald Trump made false claims the election had been rigged in the state. “I hold you personally responsible for anything that happens to any of my family, from my husband , children and grandchildren,” she wrote. A spokesman for Raffensperger confirmed the texts to The New York Times , which also received the messages, while Loeffler spokeswoman Caitlin O’Dea told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the messages were a “desperate attempt to distract voters 20 days from the election.” The texts did not include any personal messages.

stevie not nicks
2d ago

release of texts is not a distraction, it is an attempt to illustrate to voters how toxic, untruthful, illogical and scheming she is. she is unfit for office and possibly as a human being

Stefan Benoit
3d ago

proving the old adage, "There is no honor among thieves." I love it when they eat their own.

Chad G.
2d ago

Isn't amazing that every time something like this happens the source is always anonymous? Not saying it's not true but these "sources" always seem to be coming out the woodwork and always against Republicans.

