Hamilton, MT

Hamilton, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Hamilton.

The Hamilton High School volleyball team will have a game with Frenchtown High School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Hamilton High School
Frenchtown High School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Freshman Girls Volleyball

The Hamilton High School volleyball team will have a game with Frenchtown High School on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00.

Hamilton High School
Frenchtown High School
October 20, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

406mtsports.com

Andrew Rush, St. Ignatius make history with individual, team State B championships

MISSOULA — Andrew Rush stretched out his arms in excitement as he ran down the straightaway alone Saturday at the state cross country championships. The St. Ignatius senior erupted with glee when he crossed the line as the first finisher in the Class B boys race at the University of Montana Golf Course. He and the Bulldogs exploded in excitement a little while later when they found out they had won the team championship.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate basketball standout Covill commits to Washington State

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate standout center Alex Covill has made a verbal commitment to play basketball for the Washington State women's team starting in 2023-24. Her mom, former Montana Lady Griz player Angella (Bieber) Covill, confirmed the news to 406mtsports.com on Saturday. The 6-foot-6 Covill has been a catalyst for the past three seasons and led the Knights to the State AA championship game the past two seasons.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Beloved sprints coach Paul Reneau let go as new track coach looks to put stamp on Griz

MISSOULA — Doug Fraley’s new track and field coaching crew at the University of Montana excludes one familiar, highly decorated name: Paul Reneau. Reneau, a former Griz track athlete and football player who competed in two Olympics, was let go soon after Fraley was hired as the director of the track and field programs in August. Reneau, who had coached sprints and relays for nearly a decade, said he was given one meeting that lasted about five minutes with Fraley, who told him that he was out of a job.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

An armed student was arrested outside of a Missoula high school Thursday

Missoula police say one person is in custody after a Sentinel High School student was detained with a weapon in their possession outside the high school Tuesday. According to a press release sent Thursday afternoon, a school resource officer learned the student was near the campus and armed with a weapon. The weapon the student carried was loaded, according to an email sent to parents by Missoula County Public Schools. Police say the student was detained and the weapon was removed without incident.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel defense rises up in win over Butte

MISSOULA – The Butte Bulldogs traveled to rainy Missoula on Friday to take on the Sentinel Spartans. Sentinel stopped Butte on a quartet of fourth-down conversion attempts in the second half that led to 21 points to give the Spartans a 49-21 win. The Spartans won the toss and...
BUTTE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Top 3 Montana colleges & universities

Wallethub released a study ranking the best colleges in universities in Montana, coming at a time when the deadlines for college applications are on the first of November. The study is designed to help high school seniors decide which university they choose after graduating. The Treasure State’s top 3 colleges...
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Iconic Montana Sporting Goods Company Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah-based sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Traffic accident on Hwy 93 near Victor

MISSOULA, MT — A traffic accident at Highway 93 and Bell Crossing in Victor has blocked several lanes of traffic Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Bell Crossing is currently closed to traffic. Officials advise the public to avoid the area if possible and to use...
VICTOR, MT
mtpr.org

Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans a $25 million facility in the Bitterroot Valley

Ravalli County officials have reached an agreement with an international pharmaceutical company to further bioscience development in the Bitterroot Valley. Tonix Pharmaceuticals plans on building a $25 million vaccine manufacturing facility on Old Corvallis Road, near Hamilton. Julie Foster, the executive director of the county’s economic development authority, says the...
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Crime Report: Stolen Wood Chipper and Vape Cartridges

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is the same amount as last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, 11 of those cases involved violent crimes or crimes against persons. “Of...
MISSOULA, MT
