Hamilton, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

MISSOULA — Doug Fraley’s new track and field coaching crew at the University of Montana excludes one familiar, highly decorated name: Paul Reneau. Reneau, a former Griz track athlete and football player who competed in two Olympics, was let go soon after Fraley was hired as the director of the track and field programs in August. Reneau, who had coached sprints and relays for nearly a decade, said he was given one meeting that lasted about five minutes with Fraley, who told him that he was out of a job.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO