Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out of the team’s Week 7 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys after suffering a concussion. St. Brown was struck in the head on his first reception on Detroit’s opening drive. Despite no penalty being assessed, St. Brown was quickly escorted to the medical tent for examination. He was ruled out by the independent arbiter on the sidelines.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 MINUTES AGO