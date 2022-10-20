ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Steve Wilks wants blue sea of Panthers fans at Bank of America Stadium for Week 7

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDpoV_0ifrgjwa00

Bank of America Stadium has become a home away from home for visiting teams.

That became evident last year—particularly when fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots packed the Carolina Panthers’ (very) friendly confines. Then, just two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers faithful seemingly flooded every corner of the joint—drowning the seats in a red sea.

But interim head coach Steve Wilks, who appealed to Carolina fans on Wednesday, hopes that isn’t the case this weekend.

“I will tell our fans we’d love for you to show up en masse,” he said when asked of that Week 5 turnout. “And like to see a sea of blue out there on Sunday. Because I think our players thrive off that. I think that’s what they need. This is a divisional game. We’ve had some great battles over the years, particularly when I’ve been here before. And I know what this game means. So definitely want the fans to come out and support.”

On Sunday, the Panthers will welcome in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their first matchup of the 2022 season. Hopefully, though, they won’t be welcoming in too many supporters of their NFC South foes as well.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade

Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Thursday

The New Orleans Saints cut veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood ahead of the team's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. In conjunction with this move, the Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White to the active roster, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. Kirkwood signed with the Saints' practice...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
WCNC

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer explains how McCaffrey trade unfolded

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said he started receiving phone calls from teams interested in trading for Christian McCaffrey before the team's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, saying the organization decided it was best to make a move for the future. "The first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
217K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy