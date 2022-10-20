‘This is a grown man’s league’: Kyrie Irving sounds off after Nets get thumped by Zion Williamson, Pelicans

Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
LeBron James gives brutally honest advice to Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-97, on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 0-2 on the season. Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, whom the Lakers decided against trading this past offseason, went 0 for 11 in shooting on the night. Following the loss, forward...
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters: "They Ain't Got No Shooters!"
Shaquille O'Neal trolls the Lakers for their lack of shooting.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets
Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum Sends A Message To His Ex-Teammate Damian Lillard: "If He Doesn’t Become A Billionaire Before This Is Over, You Did Something Wrong.”
CJ McCollum wants Damian Lillard to retire a billionaire.
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers want Draymond Green on the team.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham
It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’
The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason
Kyrie Irving set up a team dinner to bond with his Nets teammates before the season.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate
Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
Gregg Popovich vocal on the man ‘saving his life’ amid NBA twilight years
Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996 and he’s been a part of the franchise since 1988 excluding the time between 1992-1994 when he had a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors. During that time, he’s managed to lead the Spurs to five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). He’s also become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach.
Shaquille O'Neal And Kenny Smith Heavily Roast Charles Barkley About What Gregg Popovich Told Him: "Stop Eating? Don't Go To Krispy Kreme."
Charles Barkley gets trolled by Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson during a recent episode of Inside the NBA show.
Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan
Jalen Rose reveals his top five toughest players to guard.
Adam Silver Says The NBA Has Thought About Sending Teams To The G League As A Punishment For Tanking: "Even If You Took Two Teams Up From The G League, They Wouldn’t Be Equipped To Compete In The NBA.”
Adam Silver reveals the NBA's rejected anti-tanking plan.
3 hottest Knicks takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The New York Knicks had a big offseason after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Through two games so far this season, it’s looking like some of the changes the Knicks made could pay off in a big way throughout the season. It’s admittedly only a two game season, but getting...
The Most Career Blocks By Position: Hakeem Olajuwon Leads All Big Men, Michael Jordan Leads All Guards
Hakeem Olajuwon is the greatest blocker in NBA history.
