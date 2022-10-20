ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kxlp941.com

Preparations Underway for MN Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener

The firearms deer season is two weeks away and a big annual event is the 2022 Minnesota Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. Minnesota Deer Hunters Association president Denis Quarberg says Governor Walz and 125 hunters will be at the Elm Creek Park Reserve in the Dayton area on November 5th:
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy