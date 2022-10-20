ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand

Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
The Independent

New footage sheds more light on moment Hu Jintao was led out of Chinese Communist Party Congress

New visuals have emerged from the end of the Chinese Communist Party’s National Congress, showing the moments leading up to the dramatic exit of former president Hu Jintao in circumstances that remain unclear.The incident on Saturday saw Mr Hu, who led China for 10 years before Mr Xi assumed the presidency, being physically escorted out of the closing ceremony of the twice-a-decade gathering shortly after TV cameras had been set up to televise the event.It raised questions over the weekend of whether Xi Jinping had deliberately had his predecessor ejected in a symbolic display of power. But while the...
WFMZ-TV Online

Sunak makes Parliament debut as PM, axes more Truss policies

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak faced the opposition in Parliament for the first time as Britain's prime minister Wednesday, promising to restore economic stability after his predecessor’s tax plans triggered market tumult. Sunak ripped up more of predecessor Liz Truss' flagship policies, reinstating a moratorium on fracking for...
The Associated Press

Socceroos’ video seeks real legacies from World Cup in Qatar

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The Australian men’s soccer team has issued a three-minute video highlighting Qatar’s human rights record, including its treatment of foreign workers and restrictions on the LGBTQI+ community, and demanding genuine reform as a legacy of the Gulf country’s staging of the World Cup.

