Blazers’ Lillard tried getting in Suns C Deandre Ayton’s head for key free throws
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton earned a trip to the free-throw line down 113-111 with 1.2 seconds left on the road in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night. After a timeout, Blazers guard Damian Lillard was seen on the TV broadcast saying something to Ayton, with the big...
Phoenix Suns and Mercury to host shoe drive in Brittney Griner’s honor
In honor of Brittney Griner’s 32nd birthday this past Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns and Mercury will move forward with her efforts in the community. The teams announced that BG’s Heart & Sole Shoe Drive will continue at Footprint Center on Tuesday ahead of the Suns’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
Phoenix Suns unable to put away Blazers in OT loss on road
The first five minutes sorely misrepresented the game we were going to see on Friday night in Portland for the Phoenix Suns against the Blazers. Phoenix got out to a 19-9 advantage, flying around the court on both sides of the ball before a back-and-forth slog for the remaining 48 minutes ended in a 113-111 Suns loss in overtime.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Watch: Arizona’s pick-6 party gives Cardinals lead over Saints at halftime
The Arizona Cardinals had a pick-six party to end the first half against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. Not only did Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson give his team the lead with the first interception of his NFL career, but teammate Isaiah Simmons doubled Arizona’s lead on the ensuing drive in the same exact manner.
Streaking Senators looking to cool off Stars
Two streaking teams face off on Monday, as the Ottawa Senators will try to hand the visiting Dallas Stars their
Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints
The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Cardinals find renewed hope in season after TNF win vs. Saints
GLENDALE — They dressed in black, like a team attending a funeral. Maybe even their own. Instead, the Cardinals delivered a Big Red Reprieve. Their 42-34 victory over the Saints cooled the seat of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, at least temporarily. They broke through the doldrums that had set in at State Farm Stadium, snapping an embarrassing eight-game losing streak in Glendale. They exceeded the 40-point barrier for the first time since January 2017. They brought real energy and desperation, and the sincerity of effort did not go unnoticed.
DeAndre Hopkins cures some, not all of Cardinals’ offensive issues vs. Saints
GLENDALE — The last time the Arizona Cardinals played at home on Thursday night, they experienced quite the turnaround. After putting together a 7-0 start last year, Arizona watched its season take a sudden twist. And not in a good way, with the Cardinals dropping a very winnable game to the Green Bay Packers despite having a shot at the end zone in the final seconds.
State Farm Stadium roof to be open Thursday for Cardinals-Saints
The Arizona Cardinals will play their first home game of the season with the roof open at State Farm Stadium Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. The forecast in Glendale projects 87 degrees at 5 p.m. for a 5:15 p.m. MST kickoff with clear skies throughout the game.
Watch: Cardinals’ Antonio Hamilton gets 1st career interception vs. Saints
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton registered the first interception of his NFL career on Thursday Night Football vs. the New Orleans Saints. With the Saints leading 7-3 in the first quarter, quarterback Andy Dalton tried to force a ball over the middle on 3rd-and-8 from the Cardinals’ 10 yard line.
7 words or less: Arizona Cardinals’ opening 7 games of the season
Well, would you look at that. We are already well into the 2022 NFL season. For the Arizona Cardinals, it’s been quite the roller coaster. Behind slow offensive starts, an improbable comeback and an overachieving defense, Arizona has reached Week 8 just under .500 at 3-4. As the team...
