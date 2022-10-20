ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns unable to put away Blazers in OT loss on road

The first five minutes sorely misrepresented the game we were going to see on Friday night in Portland for the Phoenix Suns against the Blazers. Phoenix got out to a 19-9 advantage, flying around the court on both sides of the ball before a back-and-forth slog for the remaining 48 minutes ended in a 113-111 Suns loss in overtime.
Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints

The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals find renewed hope in season after TNF win vs. Saints

GLENDALE — They dressed in black, like a team attending a funeral. Maybe even their own. Instead, the Cardinals delivered a Big Red Reprieve. Their 42-34 victory over the Saints cooled the seat of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, at least temporarily. They broke through the doldrums that had set in at State Farm Stadium, snapping an embarrassing eight-game losing streak in Glendale. They exceeded the 40-point barrier for the first time since January 2017. They brought real energy and desperation, and the sincerity of effort did not go unnoticed.
Arizona Sports

DeAndre Hopkins cures some, not all of Cardinals' offensive issues vs. Saints

GLENDALE — The last time the Arizona Cardinals played at home on Thursday night, they experienced quite the turnaround. After putting together a 7-0 start last year, Arizona watched its season take a sudden twist. And not in a good way, with the Cardinals dropping a very winnable game to the Green Bay Packers despite having a shot at the end zone in the final seconds.
Arizona Sports

