GLENDALE — They dressed in black, like a team attending a funeral. Maybe even their own. Instead, the Cardinals delivered a Big Red Reprieve. Their 42-34 victory over the Saints cooled the seat of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, at least temporarily. They broke through the doldrums that had set in at State Farm Stadium, snapping an embarrassing eight-game losing streak in Glendale. They exceeded the 40-point barrier for the first time since January 2017. They brought real energy and desperation, and the sincerity of effort did not go unnoticed.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO