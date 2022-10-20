Read full article on original website
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Mom Allegedly Took Selfies and Drugs While Toddler Was Drowning In Pond
Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted on a charge of criminally negligent homicide following the death of her son. She has yet to appear in court.
iheart.com
New Details Unearthed About Car Found Under $15 Million Silicon Valley Home
Authorities in California revealed new details about a car that was discovered buried in the yard of a $15 million mansion in Silicon Valley. KTVU reported that the vehicle was a Mercedes 560 SL that was reported stolen in 1992. Police believe the car was buried around the same time...
Judge calls police on squeegee workers, says they spit on car and wrote "racist" on windows
BALTIMORE -- Powerful federal judge James K. Bredar, who is overseeing Baltimore's police reforms under the consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill on Sunday.WJZ obtained the police report. It says Bredar was the passenger while his wife was driving their Toyota near the intersection of Mount Royal Terrace and North Avenue. That's when two window washers acted "very aggressive" and tried to wash their windows despite them refusing "multiple times," according to the report.One of them gave the judge his middle finger and spit on his SUV while another wrote "racist" in soap suds...
A woman is dead and 3 other people were injured in an apparent California stabbing spree
A woman was killed and three other people were injured in an apparent stabbing spree Monday morning in Long Beach, California, police said. A suspect in the last of the attacks was in custody, and there was no "active threat" to the public, the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement.
Facial recognition used in arrest of 9/11 conspiracy theory lawyer accused of trying to disarm officer on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — The FBI on Thursday arrested a New York lawyer who is accused of trying to disarm an officer protecting the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, law enforcement sources told NBC News. John O’Kelly of East Williston, New York, faces two felony charges — assaulting, resisting...
