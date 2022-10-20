ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
CBS Baltimore

Judge calls police on squeegee workers, says they spit on car and wrote "racist" on windows

BALTIMORE -- Powerful federal judge James K. Bredar, who is overseeing Baltimore's police reforms under the consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill on Sunday.WJZ obtained the police report. It says Bredar was the passenger while his wife was driving their Toyota near the intersection of Mount Royal Terrace and North Avenue. That's when two window washers acted "very aggressive" and tried to wash their windows despite them refusing "multiple times," according to the report.One of them gave the judge his middle finger and spit on his SUV while another wrote "racist" in soap suds...
BALTIMORE, MD

