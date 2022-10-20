ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Russia could be about to withdraw its troops from another part of Ukraine

Defense analysts say the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine could be setting the scene for another Russian withdrawal. Up to 60,000 civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the part of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River.
BBC

Tory leadership race: EU leaders fret the 'What's Next'

Un tout petit peu de Schadenfreude there certainly is in EU circles at the spectacular demise of Prime Minister Liz Truss and the tumultuous state of UK politics. Just take a look at the German political weekly Der Spiegel, its Friday front cover resplendent with an illustration of a banana whose tip morphs into London's famous Big Ben clock tower, adjacent to parliament.
In Catalonia, ruling separatist parties split, signaling end of an era

The coalition of separatist parties ruling the regional government of Catalonia has broken up after a decade of joint efforts to secede from Spain. The collapse of the two-party alliance signals the end of an era for the independence movement in Catalonia, a region in Spain’s northeast corner bordering France, which has its own language and a distinct culture.
CNBC

Pakistan election commission bars former PM Khan from holding public office

Khan, who has denied the charges, was accused of misusing his position to purchase and sell gifts received during state visits abroad that were worth over 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,497.05). The tribunal will deliver a detailed ruling later in the day. Faisal Chaudhry, a lawyer in Khan's team, said...
CNBC

A timeline of what happens next following UK PM Liz Truss' resignation

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after just 44 days in office, firing the starting gun on yet another Conservative Party leadership contest. It means Truss becomes Britain's shortest-serving prime minister in history and the third Conservative leader to quit in as many years. Her resignation kickstarts the search for a new leader at a time when the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis and a looming economic recession.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Holds Key Rate at 25%, Sees It Unchanged Until 2024

KYIV (Reuters) -The National Bank of Ukraine kept its key rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, a level it said was forecast to be maintained until the second quarter of 2024 as it grapples with high inflation fuelled by Russia's invasion. The central bank, led by new Governor Andriy Pyshnyi,...
CNBC

China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
The Guardian

Thousands of London protesters call for UK to rejoin EU

Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...

