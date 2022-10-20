Read full article on original website
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
CNBC
Russia could be about to withdraw its troops from another part of Ukraine
Defense analysts say the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine could be setting the scene for another Russian withdrawal. Up to 60,000 civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the part of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River.
CNBC
Mystery as former Chinese leader is escorted out of Communist Party Congress in front of world media
Former Chinese President Hu Jintao was led out of the country's Communist Party Congress Saturday in a moment of unexpected drama during an otherwise highly choreographed event. The 79-year-old was sitting beside President Xi Jinping in Beijing's Great Hall of the People when he was approached by a man in...
CNBC
Zelenskyy warns Russia may attack major hydroelectric dam; Moscow orders arrest of rebellious TV reporter
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine's counteroffensive to retake more of the Russian-occupied southern Kherson continues to build as Russian authorities evacuate civilians from the area. Ukraine says Moscow is forcibly deporting Ukrainians to Russia. The Kremlin denies the accusation.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian defence minister holds calls with foreign counterparts; Kyiv sees scheduled power cuts
Russia says defence minister spoke with British, French, and Turkish counterparts; Kyiv residents disconnected following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
BBC
Tory leadership race: EU leaders fret the 'What's Next'
Un tout petit peu de Schadenfreude there certainly is in EU circles at the spectacular demise of Prime Minister Liz Truss and the tumultuous state of UK politics. Just take a look at the German political weekly Der Spiegel, its Friday front cover resplendent with an illustration of a banana whose tip morphs into London's famous Big Ben clock tower, adjacent to parliament.
World
In Catalonia, ruling separatist parties split, signaling end of an era
The coalition of separatist parties ruling the regional government of Catalonia has broken up after a decade of joint efforts to secede from Spain. The collapse of the two-party alliance signals the end of an era for the independence movement in Catalonia, a region in Spain’s northeast corner bordering France, which has its own language and a distinct culture.
France 24
UK’s Sunak ‘certain’ to seek PM job as Johnson loyalists tweet #bringbackboris
Liz Truss said on Thursday she would resign as British prime minister just six weeks into the job, triggering another a leadership contest – the second in just four months – for the UK's fractured and demoralised Conservative Party. Truss will go down in history as Britain’s shortest-serving...
Watch as support for funding Ukraine erodes among Republicans
If Republicans win the House in the midterm elections, their pledge is to take a hard look at the money the US is spending to help foot the bill -- to the tune of billions in security aid -- for Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.
CNBC
Pakistan election commission bars former PM Khan from holding public office
Khan, who has denied the charges, was accused of misusing his position to purchase and sell gifts received during state visits abroad that were worth over 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,497.05). The tribunal will deliver a detailed ruling later in the day. Faisal Chaudhry, a lawyer in Khan's team, said...
US News and World Report
IMF Concludes Mission on Ukraine, Urges Authorities to Avoid Eroding Tax Revenues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -An IMF team held productive discussions with Ukrainian authorities this week and will work in coming weeks on their request for enhanced program monitoring in the wake of Russia's invasion, IMF mission chief Gavin Gray said on Friday. Gray said International Monetary Fund staff met for four days...
CNBC
A timeline of what happens next following UK PM Liz Truss' resignation
LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday after just 44 days in office, firing the starting gun on yet another Conservative Party leadership contest. It means Truss becomes Britain's shortest-serving prime minister in history and the third Conservative leader to quit in as many years. Her resignation kickstarts the search for a new leader at a time when the country faces a worsening cost-of-living crisis and a looming economic recession.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Holds Key Rate at 25%, Sees It Unchanged Until 2024
KYIV (Reuters) -The National Bank of Ukraine kept its key rate unchanged at 25% on Thursday, a level it said was forecast to be maintained until the second quarter of 2024 as it grapples with high inflation fuelled by Russia's invasion. The central bank, led by new Governor Andriy Pyshnyi,...
CNBC
China's leadership reshuffle puts greater weight on relations with the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
Thousands of London protesters call for UK to rejoin EU
Thousands of protesters have marched through central London calling for the UK to rejoin the EU. The national rejoin march on Saturday saw large crowds of people walk from Park Lane to Parliament Square. Marchers from across the UK travelled for hours to attend. Parliament Square Garden, the last stop...
CNBC
U.S. Defense secretary speaks with Russian counterpart as war in Ukraine enters ninth month
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with his Russian counterpart Friday morning, the second known call since the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February. Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said Austin spoke with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu by phone....
