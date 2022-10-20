ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: Dry hops, tiger cub triplets

Hawaii News Now is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Breezy trades, fewer showers to close out the weekend

Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. Drier conditions are moving in, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the weekend. In surf, a north swell will slowly decline, with some long-period south swells keeping surf elevated for south shores....
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Episode 134: A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii woman now living in California is sounding the alarm on fentanyl. Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. With the recent rise in fentanyl deaths here in the islands, Velci has a warning she says parents need...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Cool for Kupuna Senior Fair

Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22. Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Two people died in a drowning near Maui

Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Beautiful trade wind weather on tap for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night.
HAWAII STATE
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)

If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
LAHAINA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow

Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?

Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 2,211 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 360,490. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy