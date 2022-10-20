Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trending: Dry hops, tiger cub triplets
Hawaii News Now is going to the Philippines to celebrate Filipino American History Month. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii. Non-lethal weapons like the Byrna launchers are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The dream for 2,500 homes...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Breezy trades, fewer showers to close out the weekend
Moderate to breezy trades are expected to dominate the coming week. Drier conditions are moving in, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the weekend. In surf, a north swell will slowly decline, with some long-period south swells keeping surf elevated for south shores....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Episode 134: A mom in mourning sounds the alarm about fentanyl
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii woman now living in California is sounding the alarm on fentanyl. Cammie Velci says her 19-year-old son was tricked into taking the drug and died. With the recent rise in fentanyl deaths here in the islands, Velci has a warning she says parents need...
KHON2
Cool for Kupuna Senior Fair
Sue Jorgenson, the host for Cool for Kupuna, joined Mikey today to talk about the Senior Fair happening at Kahala Mall on Saturday, October 22. Jorgenson expressed her excitement of the activities and entertainment that will be there this weekend. The line-up for entertainment will feature Roy Sakuma and Kepa Seaward, who is the singer of Cool for Kūpuna theme song “Old School Hawaii”. There will also be Holy Yoga doing chair yoga, Hawaii Dance Bomb kids performing hip hop and the dancers of Halau o Nawahine.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Two people died in a drowning near Maui
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. For second day, HECO calls for conservation on Hawaii Island to prevent rolling outages. Updated: 1 hour ago.
2 California residents dead after drowning incident on Maui
Two people are dead after a drowning incident, according to the Maui Fire Department.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Day after double drowning, Maui residents raise alarm about hazardous shoreline
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Less than 24 hours after two people died at Keanae Landing, a family with young children was seen playing on wet rocks. “You guys all need to come out of there,” shouted Kelly Luat-Hueu on Friday morning. Kelly and his family put up caution tape around...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Midday Newscast: Kevin Spacey found not liable for battery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
When to see one of the most beautiful meteor showers in Hawaii
Look for explosions of light when watching the Orionid meteor shower!
hawaiinewsnow.com
With water line issues nearly fixed, officials set new date for kicking off Red Hill defueling
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Hill joint task force says it expects to begin removing 1 million gallons of fuel from the facility’s pipelines on Tuesday now that the Navy’s major water main breaks are fixed. Capt. Mark Sohaney, commander of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, says the major...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecasters urge Hawaii to prepare for drenching rains, flooding as another wetter-than-normal winter looms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As a cold front makes its way to the islands this week, the rainy conditions serve as a potential indicator of what’s to come over the next several months. The National Weather Service released its outlook Wednesday for the upcoming wet season and above average precipitation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Beautiful trade wind weather on tap for the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Maui, Hawaii – (With Photos)
If you’re looking for the best breakfast restaurants in Maui, look no further! In this paradise island, you’ll be spoiled for choice with an abundance of world-class eateries serving up everything from fresh seafood to locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite to...
Have you seen a little free library in Hawaii?
Little free libraries are located all throughout the United States and here in Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman, man she tried to rescue die in apparent double drowning off Maui
KEANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman is dead and so is the man she tried to rescue after an apparent double drowning off Maui on Thursday, officials said. Both victims were from California. The Maui Fire Department said the 40-year-old man fell in the water around 12:30 p.m. near Keanae landing....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow
Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. Updated: Oct. 20, 2022...
BEAT OF HAWAII
145 Hawaiian Airlines Flight Delays Monday. Why?
Yesterday your editors flew around the state and experienced two flight delays (Kona to Honolulu and Honolulu to Lihue). Had we not been flying ourselves, we might not have investigated further or found the huge number of delays on Hawaiian Airlines. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware (as of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 2,211 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 360,490. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Comments / 0