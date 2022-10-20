Read full article on original website
kxlp941.com
NWS, NOAA out with temperature, snow predictions for upcoming winter
The Climate Prediction Center is out with its forecast for fast-approaching winter and the first question many Minnesotans will have is, how cold will it be and how much snow will we get? Brad Pugh with NOAA says there’s no clear indication whether November, December and January will have above- or below-normal temperatures — but if you include February…
Walz trumpets latest job growth numbers, GOP rival Jensen not impressed
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan say they’re celebrating 12 consecutive months of job growth, reflected in today’s latest employment numbers that outpace the national rate, plus continued low unemployment. Republican challenger Scott Jensen is not impressed, saying what Walz is doing after pandemic lockdowns…. “Hundreds...
Highway 169 Robart’s Creek bridge replacement project north of St. Peter complete
Construction on Highway 169 just north of St. Peter is complete, and lane restrictions were removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The project, which began in early July, included replacing the span bridge that carries southbound Highway 169 traffic over Robart’s Creek. Project work also included replacing a box culvert bridge and pipe replacement.
