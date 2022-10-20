ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul

Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Arizona Sports

Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints

The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Arizona Sports

Cardinals find renewed hope in season after TNF win vs. Saints

GLENDALE — They dressed in black, like a team attending a funeral. Maybe even their own. Instead, the Cardinals delivered a Big Red Reprieve. Their 42-34 victory over the Saints cooled the seat of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, at least temporarily. They broke through the doldrums that had set in at State Farm Stadium, snapping an embarrassing eight-game losing streak in Glendale. They exceeded the 40-point barrier for the first time since January 2017. They brought real energy and desperation, and the sincerity of effort did not go unnoticed.
Complex

The Best NBA Teams Right Now, Ranked

It’s that time of year. The NBA is back and the season is in full swing. The Golden State Warriors are fresh off their fourth title in eight seasons and are looking to add on to the dynasty with another one this season. There are several franchises who are trying to break a long ringless drought including star-studded teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia Sixers, and the drama-filled Brooklyn Nets. While some team’s hopes are more realistic than others, that’s why the game is played. While there are dominant veteran teams, there are also young up-and-coming teams to watch out for this season as well like the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

