Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The foul and taunting that led to the Jazz beating the Timberwolves in OT
Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson played key roles down the stretch for the Utah Jazz against Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves
Yardbarker
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Jazz 132, Timberwolves 126: 3 Winners, 3 Losers
The Utah Jazz shocked the NBA with a tough road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Phoenix Suns and Mercury to host shoe drive in Brittney Griner’s honor
In honor of Brittney Griner’s 32nd birthday this past Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns and Mercury will move forward with her efforts in the community. The teams announced that BG’s Heart & Sole Shoe Drive will continue at Footprint Center on Tuesday ahead of the Suns’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Streaking Senators looking to cool off Stars
Two streaking teams face off on Monday, as the Ottawa Senators will try to hand the visiting Dallas Stars their
There are big takeaways for Suns’ Lee, Payne in season opener
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has done this before. To end the fourth game of last season, Williams pulled point guard Chris Paul out of the lineup with 6:55 left and their team trailing the Sacramento Kings, 95-84. Paul had been struggling with a 1-for-10 shooting line, six points...
Rapid reactions: Cardinals end home losing skid with TNF win over Saints
The Arizona Cardinals finally broke their eight-game losing streak at home on Thursday Night Football at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, marking the first time in the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era that Arizona has scored over 40 points. A couple of breakout performances from...
Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown exits with concussion
Detroit Lions star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown exited Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion. He was sent
Cardinals find renewed hope in season after TNF win vs. Saints
GLENDALE — They dressed in black, like a team attending a funeral. Maybe even their own. Instead, the Cardinals delivered a Big Red Reprieve. Their 42-34 victory over the Saints cooled the seat of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, at least temporarily. They broke through the doldrums that had set in at State Farm Stadium, snapping an embarrassing eight-game losing streak in Glendale. They exceeded the 40-point barrier for the first time since January 2017. They brought real energy and desperation, and the sincerity of effort did not go unnoticed.
State Farm Stadium roof to be open Thursday for Cardinals-Saints
The Arizona Cardinals will play their first home game of the season with the roof open at State Farm Stadium Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced. The forecast in Glendale projects 87 degrees at 5 p.m. for a 5:15 p.m. MST kickoff with clear skies throughout the game.
Stephen Curry, Warriors’ title hopes slapped with daunting Clippers reality check
The Golden State Warriors are still considered by many as the favorites to defend their crown this season. However, there are more than a few teams that are expected to mount a serious challenge against Stephen Curry and Co., and one of them happens to be the Los Angeles Clippers.
7 words or less: Arizona Cardinals’ opening 7 games of the season
Well, would you look at that. We are already well into the 2022 NFL season. For the Arizona Cardinals, it’s been quite the roller coaster. Behind slow offensive starts, an improbable comeback and an overachieving defense, Arizona has reached Week 8 just under .500 at 3-4. As the team...
TNT Makes Announcement About Charles Barkley's Future
Popular sports analyst Charles Barkley has signed a massive new 10-year deal that could approach $200 million over the course of the deal, according to the New York Post’s famed sports media reporter Andrew Marchand.
Complex
The Best NBA Teams Right Now, Ranked
It’s that time of year. The NBA is back and the season is in full swing. The Golden State Warriors are fresh off their fourth title in eight seasons and are looking to add on to the dynasty with another one this season. There are several franchises who are trying to break a long ringless drought including star-studded teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia Sixers, and the drama-filled Brooklyn Nets. While some team’s hopes are more realistic than others, that’s why the game is played. While there are dominant veteran teams, there are also young up-and-coming teams to watch out for this season as well like the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Checking in on potential Pac-12 expansion targets
There are a handful of potential targets that could be great fits for the Pac-12
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0