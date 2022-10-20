It’s that time of year. The NBA is back and the season is in full swing. The Golden State Warriors are fresh off their fourth title in eight seasons and are looking to add on to the dynasty with another one this season. There are several franchises who are trying to break a long ringless drought including star-studded teams like the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia Sixers, and the drama-filled Brooklyn Nets. While some team’s hopes are more realistic than others, that’s why the game is played. While there are dominant veteran teams, there are also young up-and-coming teams to watch out for this season as well like the New Orleans Pelicans and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

1 DAY AGO