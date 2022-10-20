Read full article on original website
NORAD F-16 fighter jet intercepted small plane in restricted airspace near Biden speech in California
An F-16 fighter jet, under the direction of the Continental U.S. NORAD region, intercepted a small plane last Friday in restricted airspace over Southern California, close to a community college where President Biden had just begun speaking. The incident occurred over Santa Ana, Calif.; the president's event was in Irvine, just about 12 miles away.
Nature: Utah's Bryce Canyon National Park
We leave you this Sunday surrounded by the red rocks of Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah. Videographer: Brad Markel.
Demonstrations held in U.S., Europe against Iranian regime
Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country's morality police. On the U.S. National...
North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine for nearly a year returns home
A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 — on accusations that he planned to kill his business partner — is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. In a statement to CBS affiliate KX News, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said the events that led to Kurt Groszhans' return were "sensitive."
Utah Senate race: Mike Lee acknowledges Evan McMullin poses threat to reelection
Just weeks before the Nov. 8 vote, Utah's senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real reelection threat from Evan McMullin, an anti-Donald Trump independent and former Republican challenging him in the state's most competitive Senate race in decades. Lee's campaign insists it's confident heading into Election Day,...
Louisiana mother recounts the details of violent kidnapping
Two men arrived at Schanda Handley's door, handcuffed her, and threw her in the back of a van. They put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her, but she lived to tell the story.
Washington state wildfire burns out of control, forcing thousands to evacuate
A wildfire burned out of control near the Washington-Oregon border Monday as thousands of people fled from the blaze fueled by warm conditions unusual for the Pacific Northwest. The Nakia Creek Fire, which ignited near Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 9, broke containment lines Sunday and has charred about 1,565 acres,...
Charlie Crist's gubernatorial campaign manager fired after domestic violence arrest
The campaign manager for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist has been dismissed after being arrested earlier this week in Maryland on a domestic violence charge, according to court records reviewed by CBS News. According to Maryland court records, 43-year-old Austin Durrer was arrested Oct. 18 on a count of...
Democrats and Republicans make closing pitch to voters before midterms
CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports on the closing arguments from candidates in high-profile midterm races in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Ohio and Texas.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says GOP gains could be "somewhat muted" by far-right candidates on ballot
Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says that while the November elections "should be huge" for his party, they could be "somewhat muted" because of some of the far-right Republican nominees on the ballot in several battleground states. Hogan is confident his party will take the House, but thinks the Senate...
Deputy who discovered abducted woman reunites with her years later
Louisiana sheriff’s deputy, Chad Martin, made the rescue of a lifetime when he pulled over two men who abducted Schanda Handley. Years later, Martin and Handley reunited.
Several states see surge of voters casting early ballots
More than seven million people nationwide have already cast ballots in the midterm elections, with polls showing tight races in states like Nevada and Arizona. Christina Ruffini has the details.
Trump travels to Texas to campaign for GOP candidates in first rally since House Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Robstown, Texas — At his first public rally since being subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, former President Donald Trump on Saturday complained again about that panel's investigation and did not indicate whether he'll comply with the demand to turn over documents and testify.
Gov. Hogan visits McCormick & Co. new distribution center in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Maryland Governor Larry Hogan was om Baltimore County Thursday to tour McCormick's new 1.8 million square-foot Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic Park, largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The governor was joined by McCormick & Company CEO Lawrence Kurius and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls out of New Hampshire Senate race
At the beginning of this midterm cycle, incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan was considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats on the November ballot. Hassan barely defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in 2016, and was unpopular in poll after poll among New Hampshire voters. However, in the latest sign that Republicans...
NFL Week 7 streaming guide: How to watch the Houston Texans - Las Vegas Raiders game today
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are plenty of Week 7 NFL games to watch on television today, including the Houston Texans - Las Vegas...
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Shots Fired As Bear Attacks Colorado Man in His Backyard: 'Be Vigilant'
The man had injuries to his hand and arm. "This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to be vigilant and 'bear aware' at all times," said a wildlife officer.
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
