Demonstrations held in U.S., Europe against Iranian regime

Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country's morality police. On the U.S. National...
WASHINGTON, DC
North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine for nearly a year returns home

A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 — on accusations that he planned to kill his business partner — is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. In a statement to CBS affiliate KX News, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer said the events that led to Kurt Groszhans' return were "sensitive."
ASHLEY, ND
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
