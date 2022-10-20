Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Which states have abortion on the ballot?
The Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a right to abortion, while...
False election claims overwhelm local efforts to push back
ESTANCIA, N.M. — Republican county commissioners in this swath of ranching country in New Mexico’s high desert have tried everything they can think of to persuade voters their elections are secure. They approved hand-counting of ballots from the primary election in their rural county, encouraged the public to...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court ordered him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. In...
Holograms and altered images: North Carolina candidates decry attacks that 'fabricate reality'
Mail ads showing legislators in “defund the police” shirts that they didn’t wear. A digital ad depicting a legislative candidate in front of a police lineup wall, even though he wasn’t arrested. A television ad featuring a hologram meant to mimic a congressional candidate, using a...
Senators say North Dakota farmer detained in Ukraine is home
BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine since November 2021 on accusations he planned to kill his business partner is back home, the state's two U.S. senators announced Friday. Kurt Groszhans, from Ashley, North Dakota, has ancestors from Ukraine and went there to...
Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia
ANCHORAGE, ALASKA — Two Russian Indigenous Siberians were so scared of having to fight the war in Ukraine, they chanced everything to take a small boat across the treacherous Bering Sea to reach American soil, Alaska’s senior U.S. senator said after talking with the two. The two, identified...
Misinformation in your mailbox: Election officials warn about incorrect mailers
RALEIGH, N.C. — State and local elections officials are sounding the alarm about two mailers from political groups that include incorrect voting information. The state board of elections sent out an advisory about a mailer sent out statewide from the Voter Education Network, a polticial action committee. The mailer...
2 NC men accused in plot to traffic fentanyl across US-Mexico border to pay cartels
Florida authorities arrested two central North Carolina men accused of planning to traffic fentanyl into Florida from Mexico, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a press release posted on Friday. Sheriff Grady Judd said during an undercover operation, his detectives seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is...
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in US, Europe
WASHINGTON — Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country's morality police. On...
JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits
COLUMBUS, OHIO — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022...
Colorado supermarket killings suspect can't go to trial yet
BOULDER, COLO. — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket last year is still incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday, keeping his prosecution on hold. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused since December, when a judge first found...
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack. The...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, TEXAS — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40,...
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict
HARTFORD, CONN. — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, who say they were subjected to harassment and threats from Jones' lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting.
Unemployment rate rises – for second straight month – now 3.6% in NC
RALEIGH – North Carolina’s unemployment rate rose to 3.6% in September as the number of people working in the state decreased. And the number of unemployed workers increased in September, as well, according to the latest data release from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. “The September labor...
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT — A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images of violence during a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home from...
Home buyers beware: House flippers cutting corners during renovations can create serious dangers
Hundreds of homes in the Triangle are bought up every month, renovated and then resold. It’s a practice called 'flipping,' and it can bring in big money – but also potential risks for homebuyers. The average profit for a flipped house in Raleigh is $61,000 according to the...
NOAA Winter Outlook predicts warmer, drier season for NC
Warmer-than-normal temperatures and drier-than-normal precipitation totals are predicted for several parts of the country, including North Carolina. North Carolina is included in a swath of the country that can expect a slightly warmer winter, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association's 2021-2022 Winter Outlook. It appears a La Niña pattern will continue into winter.
Now might be best time to buy a house in Triangle – here’s why
RALEIGH – First-time homebuyers discouraged by rising prices and intense competition are returning to the housing market, and now might be a good time to buy a house in the Triangle even with mortgage interest rates hovering near 7%. The market has changed. Here’s an example:. “Even though...
(1) Chapel Hill sweeps (32) Fuquay-Varina in first round of 4A volleyball playoffs
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The top-seeded Chapel Hill Tigers swept the 32-seed Fuquay-Varina Bengals in the first round of the 4A volleyball state playoffs on Saturday. After an impressive 24-2 regular season, the Tigers began their pursuit of a state championship against the Bengals, who earned the last spot in the field.
