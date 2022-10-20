Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website HingeZack LoveBarrington, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Related
Daily Northwestern
Football: Rapid Recap: Maryland 31, Northwestern 24
For much of Saturday’s matchup, it looked as though Northwestern would win on American soil for the first time in over a year. Early on, the Wildcats got their first lead since August and even managed to control their game at the half. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan appeared at ease, and Maryland’s offense struggled to click.
Daily Northwestern
Football: The stuff of dreams and nightmares: The nine plays that determined Northwestern’s 31-24 loss to Maryland
In a duel between two quarterbacks each making their first collegiate starts, Maryland picked up a 31-24 victory over Northwestern in a back-and-forth affair Saturday. Fresh off a bye week with sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan leading the charge, the Wildcats looked like an impassioned bunch in College Park, jumping out to an early 10-point advantage in the second quarter. But the self-inflicted wounds which have plagued NU in 2022, namely turnovers and missed tackles, came back to haunt the Cats in the second half.
Daily Northwestern
Football: Price: Despite close loss against Maryland, Northwestern flashes bright spots on both sides of the ball
As Northwestern and Maryland prepared to square off Saturday in College Park, the two teams did not appear to be an even matchup. Winning their last contest against Indiana, the Terrapins (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) flex the third-most total yards per game in the conference, powered by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, with the third-most passing yards per game in the Big Ten, and Roman Hemby, who has the sixth-most total rushing yards. Not to mention, Maryland’s anticipated bolster of fans in attendance, as it is homecoming weekend.
Daily Northwestern
Men’s Soccer: Northwestern battles back, draws Wisconsin-Milwaukee 1-1
Northwestern faced Wisconsin-Milwaukee in a chilly non-conference affair Wednesday under the lights at Martin Stadium. The midweek reprieve from their respective conference slates offered the Wildcats and Panthers a chance at victory in a season in which wins have been few and far between for both — the two squads have combined for three total wins this season. Still, NU has picked up its play in October, as the Cats entered the matchup with a 1-1-2 record this month.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern falls 2-1 to Iowa on Senior Night
Just five days ago, No. 5 Northwestern entered its match against No. 15 Michigan State on a 13-game unbeaten streak and tied for the top seed in the Big Ten. However, following back-to-back losses against the Spartans on Sunday and Iowa on Thursday, the Cats have entered unprecedented territory. Until now, they had not lost two consecutive games this season.
Daily Northwestern
Chicago for Abortion Rights meets to discuss past rallies and future plans
Chicago for Abortion Rights held a virtual general meeting Thursday to reflect on the abortion rallies it sponsored this month in Chicago and Evanston as well as discuss plans for the months ahead. A network of activists and community members, CFAR focuses on promoting abortion rights in the Chicago area.
Daily Northwestern
18th State House District candidates Gabel and Hutchinson talk key Illinois issues ahead of the election
Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and gun violence. Illinois House of Representatives 18th District candidates incumbent state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Republican Charles Hutchinson discussed their stances on key issues, such as reproductive rights, collective bargaining and Illinois’ ban of cash bail at a Sunday night forum.
Daily Northwestern
City Council requests separate leases for Harley Clarke Mansion
City Council requested the Administration & Public Works Committee work out two separate leases for the Harley Clarke Mansion and its garden during its Oct. 10 meeting. Designed by pioneering Prairie style landscape architect Jens Jensen, Harley Clarke Mansion is registered as a National Historic Landmark. Evanston-based nonprofit The Jens Jensen Garden in Evanston has been working to refurbish the mansion’s surrounding garden, which includes the stonework of famed landscape architect Alfred Caldwell.
Daily Northwestern
District 65 School Board announces Mya Wilkins as new member
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 announced during a Monday special board meeting that Mya Wilkins (Kellogg ’06) will join the D65 School Board. Wilkins, a parent to two students in the district, will fill the vacancy left by Anya Tanyavutti, who resigned her position last month. Wilkins currently works as an executive director at JP Morgan Chase.
Comments / 0