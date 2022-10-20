Read full article on original website
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
CJ McCollum Sends A Message To His Ex-Teammate Damian Lillard: "If He Doesn’t Become A Billionaire Before This Is Over, You Did Something Wrong.”
CJ McCollum wants Damian Lillard to retire a billionaire.
Damian Lillard chirped at Deandre Ayton before missed free throws: ‘I just wanted him to think about it a little bit’
Phoenix center Deandre Ayton stepped to the free-throw line, his team trailing the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111 Friday night with 1.2 seconds remaining in overtime at the Moda Center. A career 75.1% free-throw shooter, Ayton certainly had the capability to tie the game. But Blazers guard Damian Lillard wasn’t so...
Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland
With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
How much are Oregon Ducks vs UCLA Bruins football tickets? Spendy, but still available for huge Pac-12 clash
This weekend, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks host the No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins as College GameDay comes to Autzen Stadium in what could be the game of the season for the Pac-12. The Bruins are undefeated, but the Ducks have proven themselves against better competition on the year, so who will win out in this must-see stand-off?
Lakers Interested in Signing Moe Harkless
Harkless, 29, is 6-foot-7 and has been on the move quite a bit already his season. He was acquired by the Hawks in a trade with the Kings, along with Justin Holiday, for Kevin Huerter in July. He was then traded to the Thunder, and then the Rockets, before being waived.
NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets
Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.
5-goal 1st leaves Winterhawks’ win streak crashing to a halt
The Portland Winterhawks’ undefeated start to the season ran into an eastern Washington ambush Saturday night. The Tri-City Americans scored 5 goals in the 1st period and ran out a 7-3 win at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington. Tyson Greenway scored 50 seconds into the game, on his...
Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers
It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
Portland Winterhawks at Tri-City Americans: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (7-0) take on the Tri-City Americans (4-5) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, October 22, 6pm. Where: Toyota Center, Kennewick, Washington. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Americans audio. Follow:. Get...
'We wanted to jump in': Portland Gear signs Oregon's first ever high school athletes to NIL deal
PORTLAND, Oregon — When Jackson Shelstad is on the basketball court, people watch. The senior point guard from West Linn High School is going places. Next year, he’s heading to the University of Oregon but this week, he’s heading to the bank. On Thursday Shelstad, along with...
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Portland Trail Blazers: Two Players Out Of The Game, Anthony Davis And Troy Brown Jr. Are Probable
Point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will sit on the sidelines for at least three more weeks.
Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The 2-0 Portland Trail Blazers take their early feel good story back on the road for one game at the LA Lakers before returning to Moda Center for a four-game home stand. In Los Angeles, the Blazers will encounter an 0-2 Lakers team that looks almost exactly as it did last season.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Los Angeles and Portland face off in conference matchup
Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Sunday. Los Angeles finished 18-34 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0...
What channel is Oregon vs. UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule for high-stakes Pac-12 game
Week 8 of the college football season features a high-stakes game in the Pac-12 between unassuming teams at the start of the season. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) will play host to No. 10 UCLA (6-0) in Eugene, Ore., this Saturday — the lone meeting of top-10 teams for the week. The outcome of the game will leave only one team undefeated in Pac-12 play and impact whether the conference can make the College Football Playoff for only the third time; remember, the conference did away with divisions this year.
Pac-12 college football Week 8 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels for Oregon Ducks vs UCLA, more
Pac-12 games up and down the west coast kick off today as we arrive at Week 8 of the college football season. In the biggest game of day, the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks will be the first of the bunch when they take on Chip Kelly the undefeated, No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins with ESPN’s College GameDay crew in town to get the action underway for Saturday, October 22.
