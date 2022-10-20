ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland

With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Lakers Interested in Signing Moe Harkless

Harkless, 29, is 6-foot-7 and has been on the move quite a bit already his season. He was acquired by the Hawks in a trade with the Kings, along with Justin Holiday, for Kevin Huerter in July. He was then traded to the Thunder, and then the Rockets, before being waived.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets

Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Run Out of Fuel in Overtime Loss to Trail Blazers

It took longer than the typical 48 minutes of regulation, but the Phoenix Suns have dropped their first game of the season in 113-11 fashion on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns built an early lead and continued to dictate the pace of the game through halftime,...
PORTLAND, OR
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Los Angeles and Portland face off in conference matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Sunday. Los Angeles finished 18-34 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0...
PORTLAND, OR
Sporting News

What channel is Oregon vs. UCLA on today? Time, TV schedule for high-stakes Pac-12 game

Week 8 of the college football season features a high-stakes game in the Pac-12 between unassuming teams at the start of the season. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) will play host to No. 10 UCLA (6-0) in Eugene, Ore., this Saturday — the lone meeting of top-10 teams for the week. The outcome of the game will leave only one team undefeated in Pac-12 play and impact whether the conference can make the College Football Playoff for only the third time; remember, the conference did away with divisions this year.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Pac-12 college football Week 8 game schedule, kickoff times, TV channels for Oregon Ducks vs UCLA, more

Pac-12 games up and down the west coast kick off today as we arrive at Week 8 of the college football season. In the biggest game of day, the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks will be the first of the bunch when they take on Chip Kelly the undefeated, No. 9 ranked UCLA Bruins with ESPN’s College GameDay crew in town to get the action underway for Saturday, October 22.
EUGENE, OR
