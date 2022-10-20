ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

7Weather Forecast

7Weather Forecast

More beautiful sunshine Sunday with a weak cold front arriving during the middle part of next week.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Clemson Homecoming Weekend Events

Clemson Homecoming Weekend Events
CLEMSON, SC
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 10 - Part 2

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 10 - Part 2
SPARTANBURG, SC
Saturday Forecast

Saturday Forecast

More beautiful weather with no rain through the rest of your weekend.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
US-74W in Polk Co. back open after brush fires

US-74W in Polk Co. back open after brush fires
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Construction Workers Rescued

Construction Workers Rescued
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Lake Robinson Day

Lake Robinson Day is back! If you’ve ever wondered where Greer gets its drinking water or wanted to learn more about how to get out and enjoy the lake there’s an event for all ages coming up Saturday November 5th.
GREER, SC
Greenville Swamp Rabbits Opening Night Is Tomorrow

“The following is sponsored content from Swamp Rabbits”. Hockey season is back in Greenville and the Swamp Rabbits kickoff their season tomorrow night with rally towel giveaways and tons of fan activities. Tyler Sanford, Greenville Swamp Rabbits Vice President, joins us to tell us all about it. 864-674-PUCK.
GREENVILLE, SC
Orian Rugs Outlet

“The following is sponsored content from Orian Rugs Outlet”. Megan is taking us to Orian Rugs Outlet in Anderson telling us about a big sale they have coming up.
ANDERSON, SC
High School Standouts: T.L. Hanna Defense, Special Teams

T.L. Hanna got big performances from its defense and special teams in last Friday night’s huge win over Hillcrest and they’re this week’s High School Standouts. Here’s 7 News Sports Director Pete Yanity with more.
Michael Yo Is In Studio

From multiple network TV shows, to film credits, hosting and even comedy. Michael Yo is in town and here in the studio! We tell you what he has going on in Greenville and how you can see him.
GREENVILLE, SC

