Former youth soccer coach sentenced to 155 years behind bars for sexually assaulting player, abusing authority

Los Angeles armored vehicle robbery suspects who allegedly ambushed, shot guard arrested, prosecutors say
California police arrested two armed robbery suspects who allegedly shot a guard during a heist in Los Angeles.
Torrance woman details horrifying rape by suspect released from jail hours before attack
A Torrance woman is detailing the harrowing details of her rape at the hands of a suspect who was released from jail just hours before assaulting her in hopes of raising awareness and reminding women to be alert. Marissa Young was walking her dogs after work on July 31, at around 1 a.m. on Emerald Street in Torrance, when she was brutally attacked. "I certainly wasn't looking at my phone, inebriated, I didn't have any headphones in or anything when he came up behind me. He was just that quiet," she said.She was violently beaten and raped by Darrell Dean Waters, a...
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon creating Racial Justice Act section
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is creating a racial justice section in his office to handle appeals by criminal defendants.
Los Angeles shocking daylight kidnapping of 14-year-old caught on camera before alleged park bathroom rape
The daylight kidnapping of a 14-year-old in Los Angeles was caught on chilling surveillance footage before the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim in a park bathroom.
Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video
An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month, and police are looking for the suspect.
NYT columnist worries 'white supremacy' could be replaced by 'lite supremacy' after racist remarks out of LA
New York Times columnist Charlies Blow argued in a piece published Sunday that he worried "white supremacy" was going to be replaced by "lite supremacy."
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
Rev. Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson question LA City Council about Mark Ridley-Thomas after racist comments leaked
Community leaders are calling on the Los Angeles City Council to reassess the handling of the suspension of councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas -- who was indicted on federal charges alleging corruption -- after audio leaked of racist comments made by multiple councilmembers. The chaos has also exposed the ongoing political power struggle between Los Angeles' Black and Latino communities. A group of Black civil rights leaders held a news conference Sunday and demanded that Martinez be replaced by one of the council's African American members to "demonstrate its commitment to Black political empowerment and political and racial healing."In an open letter to...
Complex
Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says
The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
Bo Nix throws five touchdowns in No. 10 Oregon's win over No. 9 UCLA
Bo Nix threw for five touchdowns for No. 10 Oregon in their 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA on Saturday, snapping a nine-game winning streak for the Bruins.
Shelley Long seen out and about as 'Cheers' celebrates 40th anniversary
73-year-old actress Shelley Long made a rare public appearance while walking her pet Chihuahua on the streets of Los Angeles amid "Cheers" 40th anniversary.
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen's marriage
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
