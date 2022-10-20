Alex Bregman broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third Thursday night with a monster three-run blast to deep left field, putting the Houston Astros on top of the visiting New York Yankees in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Championship Series before the Yankees responded immediately with two runs of their own. The Astros enter with a 1-0 series lead after taking Game 1 behind an 11-strikeout showing from Justin Verlander. Here's how to watch Thursday's Game 2.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO