ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Astros Shut Out Yankees In Game 3: MLB World Reacts

The Houston Astros are one win away from making the World Series. On Saturday night, they pitched a three-hit shoutout against the New York Yankees. Chas McCormick got things started for the Astros with a two-run homer in the top of the second inning. Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez added to the team's lead in the sixth inning.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros

HOUSTON — The Yankees are flying back to the Bronx facing a 2-0 series deficit. The last time they won a best-of-seven series after falling behind two games to none was the 1996 World Series. But the ‘96 Yankees squad that defeated the Atlanta Braves and won the championship had Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, Paul O'Neill, Cecil Fielder, Wade Boggs and Tino Martinez in its lineup.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros

"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
CBS Sports

Astros vs. Yankees score: Live updates from ALCS Game 2 as Alex Bregman puts Houston ahead with three-run HR

Alex Bregman broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third Thursday night with a monster three-run blast to deep left field, putting the Houston Astros on top of the visiting New York Yankees in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Championship Series before the Yankees responded immediately with two runs of their own. The Astros enter with a 1-0 series lead after taking Game 1 behind an 11-strikeout showing from Justin Verlander. Here's how to watch Thursday's Game 2.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros Saturday evening for ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Maldonado is being replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. In 379 plate appearances this season,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy