Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
CBS Sports
Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 3: Costly outfield error clears way for two-run Houston homer off Gerrit Cole
The Astros jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the ALCS, and we could give the Yankees an assist. The Astros would tack on later and the Yankees never scored, as the Astros won 5-0 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Astros Shut Out Yankees In Game 3: MLB World Reacts
The Houston Astros are one win away from making the World Series. On Saturday night, they pitched a three-hit shoutout against the New York Yankees. Chas McCormick got things started for the Astros with a two-run homer in the top of the second inning. Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez added to the team's lead in the sixth inning.
Astros shut out Yankees to take 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and five relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Houston Astros shut out the host
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees return to New York down 2-0 in ALCS vs. Astros
HOUSTON — The Yankees are flying back to the Bronx facing a 2-0 series deficit. The last time they won a best-of-seven series after falling behind two games to none was the 1996 World Series. But the ‘96 Yankees squad that defeated the Atlanta Braves and won the championship had Derek Jeter, Bernie Williams, Darryl Strawberry, Paul O'Neill, Cecil Fielder, Wade Boggs and Tino Martinez in its lineup.
FOX Sports
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Houston Astros will attempt to complete the sweep and seal their fourth trip to the World Series in five years as they face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Yankees Game 4 prediction and pick.
Yardbarker
Mike Francesa: Yankees 'sound like losers' after ALCS loss to Astros
"[Bregman] hit it 91 mph," Severino said of the game-deciding homer. "That’s the only thing I’m gonna say. And Judge hit it 106 [mph], and it didn’t go out. They got lucky." Francesa lamented New York's offensive woes during the postgame edition of his BetRivers podcast. "The...
CBS Sports
Astros vs. Yankees score: Live updates from ALCS Game 2 as Alex Bregman puts Houston ahead with three-run HR
Alex Bregman broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third Thursday night with a monster three-run blast to deep left field, putting the Houston Astros on top of the visiting New York Yankees in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Championship Series before the Yankees responded immediately with two runs of their own. The Astros enter with a 1-0 series lead after taking Game 1 behind an 11-strikeout showing from Justin Verlander. Here's how to watch Thursday's Game 2.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros Saturday evening for ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Maldonado is being replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. In 379 plate appearances this season,...
