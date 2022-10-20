Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Icon Magic Johnson As NFL Owner in ‘Most Expensive Deal Ever’?
OCT 23 MAGIC IN VEGAS? Lakers legend Magic Johnson is reportedly looking to buy a stake in an NFL team. According to Semafor's Liz Hoffman, Magic is engaged in serious talks to buy into the Las Vegas Raiders, with a suggestion in the report that "it could be the most expensive sports deal on record."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doncic’s ‘Incredible Defense’: 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Grizzlies
The Dallas Mavericks knew they had a lot of positives to take away from their season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns despite blowing a 22-point lead. Luka Doncic got off to a roaring start to his MVP campaign by scoring 35 points, Christian Wood put up 25 points off the bench despite only playing 24 minutes, and the Mavs still had a shot to win the game at the end despite missing 13 free throws on the night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Against The Toronto Raptors
The Miami Heat are back in the win column after defeating the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, 112-109. After a 19 point performance on Friday, Adebayo scored just ten points on Saturday while playing 35 minutes. While being more known for his defensive presence, he finishes the game without a steal or a block for the first time this season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks
Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star -...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Darvin Ham praises Russell Westbrook’s effort vs. Clippers: ‘Defended his behind off’
LOS ANGELES — They spoke over the summer about Russell Westbrook “being above average defensively,” and after seeing the veteran guard compete on the defensive end Thursday night against the Clippers, Lakers coach Darvin Ham was assured that his message had gotten across. Even when it appeared...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Star Luka Doncic on Blown Lead vs. Suns: ‘We’re Going to Get It Right’
The Dallas Mavericks looked fantastic in the opening half of their 107-105 loss against the Phoenix Suns. They even managed to build a 22-point lead at one point. However, the third quarter featured a quick unraveling followed by a fourth-quarter resurgence, then lastly, clutch-time mistakes. It was about as strong...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo And Omer Yurtseven Out Vs. Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat will be once again without two key cogs this season. The team announced guard Victor Oladipo and center Omer Yurtseven will not play in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena. Oladipo is dealing with a knee injury while Yurtseven is sidelined with ankle soreness.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Explain Sixers’ Upset Loss to Spurs
Coming off of two-straight losses, falling short to Eastern Conference contenders such as the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers had an excellent opportunity to get themselves in the win column on Saturday night. With the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs in town, the Sixers were the better...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grayson Allen helps seal Bucks win in opener
Grayson Allen drew 61 starts last season, his first campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And in the team's 90-88 season-opening road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, the former four-year Duke basketball shooting guard proved worthy of his starting nod and 32 minutes of playing time. He helped...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
James Harden Isn’t Taking Moral Victories After Loss to Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers returned to the floor on Thursday night. After a disappointing outing on the road against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics, the road remained tough for the Sixers as they hosted Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Philadelphia’s first-half performance on Thursday wasn’t totally inspiring....
