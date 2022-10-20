The Dallas Mavericks knew they had a lot of positives to take away from their season-opening loss to the Phoenix Suns despite blowing a 22-point lead. Luka Doncic got off to a roaring start to his MVP campaign by scoring 35 points, Christian Wood put up 25 points off the bench despite only playing 24 minutes, and the Mavs still had a shot to win the game at the end despite missing 13 free throws on the night.

