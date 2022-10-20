Read full article on original website
Kate middleton
3d ago
Take photos of these poll "watchers" and their license plates. And give them a friendly finger wave what you leave. 😘
nevalleynews.org
Pro-choice candidates on Arizona’s ballot
The battle over abortion rights has moved to the forefront in the coming midterm elections. The midterm election is the best hope of curbing some of the most extreme efforts in some states to limit or even abolish all abortion rights. And Arizona has two of the most reported hardline...
ABC 15 News
New voter intimidation complaint filed, ‘ballot watcher’ says he's with Clean Elections USA
MESA — A voter has filed a voter intimidation complaint accusing ‘camo clad people’ of taking pictures while dropping off an early ballot outside the Maricopa County election headquarters. The complaint is one of two new voter intimidation complaints the Arizona Secretary of State has received in...
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred
Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
kawc.org
Arizona sees dispute over 'Clean Elections' name for group monitoring ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX -- The executive director of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission wants to block a group monitoring ballot drop boxes from using the Clean Elections name, at least in Arizona. In a message to the Attorney General's office, Tom Collins said people associated with Clean Elections USA already have been...
AZFamily
Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
prescottenews.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Responds to Katie Hobbs’ Threat to Sue Cochise County to Prevent a Hand Recount of Midterm Election
In response to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs threatening to sue Cochise County in order to prevent a hand recount of the midterm election, the Arizona Freedom Caucus has released the following statement:. At a time when confidence in our electoral system seems to be at an all-time low,...
Experts warn of extremist push to expand sheriffs’ role in elections
Prominent Arizona Oath Keeper Jim Arroyo turned on his hands-free microphone and stepped in front of the bright yellow banner of the Yavapai County Preparedness Team to explain “Operation: Drop Box.”. “We’ve already coordinated with Sheriff (David) Rhodes,” Arroyo said during a July meeting of the Yavapai County Preparedness...
Breaking News - Arizona Governor Ducey Files Lawsuit Against the Federal Government to Keep the Border Wall Containers
Governor Ducey - Twitter Pictures of AZ Border Mission containers. On Oct. 21 Governor Doug Ducey announced that he had filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the US Dept. of Agriculture in order to keep the Arizona border wall shipping containers.
NBC News
Ariz. Gov. candidate won’t debate, says opponent Kari Lake ‘more interested in creating a spectacle’
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, discusses border security, abortion, tax policy and her refusal to directly debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. Kari Lake’s team agreed to join Meet the Press NOW for an interview for today, back-to-back with Katie Hobbs, but then told us they had a scheduling conflict. The invitation remains open for Kari Lake to join Meet the Press Now and Meet the Press Sunday.Oct. 21, 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
12news.com
Obama pledges support for Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's governor race
PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona's competitive race for governor. In a video posted online Thursday, the former president encouraged Arizonans to vote for the current secretary of state who is now vying for governor. "Democracy itself is on the line and...
kawc.org
Yuma mayor backs state stance on container walls - Democratic Congressman disagrees
Yuma’s mayor says he supports Governor Doug Ducey in his refusal to remove the shipping container barricades from the southern border. Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls tells KAWC, he backs the barricades. “We need someone stepping up to control what’s going on, and the governor has done that,” he said....
foodcontessa.com
Early Voters in Arizona’s Midterm Elections Have Reported Being Harassed by Poll Observers
A voter in Maricopa County, Arizona, says that while they were watching a ballot drop box, a group of people took pictures of them and their wife after they put their ballots in the box and followed them, calling them “mules.”. Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona secretary...
12news.com
Arizona GOP candidate appears to be wearing blackface in new posted photos
PHOENIX — New photographs have emerged that appear to show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona's 9th Legislative District, wearing blackface and brownface as part of two separate costumes. Mendoza attracted attention back in 2020 for retweeting a series of anti-Semitic messages that resulted in her being pulled...
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the Capitol in Phoenix a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting...
Valley voter guide for the 2022 Arizona General Election
The 2022 General Election is quickly approaching. Here are key dates, candidate profiles for many of the major races, and other things voters should know before heading to the polls.
Arizona GOP Charging People $1,000 to Attend Election Night Watch Party
Guests can pay $1,000 to attend the Republican Party with the "private experience package."
Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.
Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement
Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
