Kate middleton
3d ago

Take photos of these poll "watchers" and their license plates. And give them a friendly finger wave what you leave. 😘

nevalleynews.org

Pro-choice candidates on Arizona’s ballot

The battle over abortion rights has moved to the forefront in the coming midterm elections. The midterm election is the best hope of curbing some of the most extreme efforts in some states to limit or even abolish all abortion rights. And Arizona has two of the most reported hardline...
theprescotttimes.com

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred

Governor Ducey: Arizona Border Barrier Mission Will Not Be Deterred. Undeterred by efforts from the Biden administration to reverse the progress of Arizona’s Border Barrier, Governor Doug Ducey today committed to moving forward with the mission. Moments ago, the state of Arizona filed a lawsuit seeking the courts to...
AZFamily

Social media photos appear to show Arizona legislative candidate in blackface

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Photos circulating on social media appear to show a Republican candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives wearing blackface and brownface. The undated photos were posted on Twitter this week by a user claiming they show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona’s 9th Legislative District. Mendoza did not respond to a phone call or email from Arizona’s Family on Friday seeking comment. The story was first reported by the Copper Courier.
NBC News

Ariz. Gov. candidate won’t debate, says opponent Kari Lake ‘more interested in creating a spectacle’

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, discusses border security, abortion, tax policy and her refusal to directly debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake. Kari Lake’s team agreed to join Meet the Press NOW for an interview for today, back-to-back with Katie Hobbs, but then told us they had a scheduling conflict. The invitation remains open for Kari Lake to join Meet the Press Now and Meet the Press Sunday.Oct. 21, 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
12news.com

Arizona GOP candidate appears to be wearing blackface in new posted photos

PHOENIX — New photographs have emerged that appear to show Mary Ann Mendoza, a candidate for Arizona's 9th Legislative District, wearing blackface and brownface as part of two separate costumes. Mendoza attracted attention back in 2020 for retweeting a series of anti-Semitic messages that resulted in her being pulled...
Arizona Mirror

Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next.

Arizona election officials are reviewing the records of 1,000 voters who may have been mistakenly sent a ballot containing only federal races. They plan to let affected voters know they received the wrong ballot and a full ballot is on the way, with state and local races included. The secretary of state’s office announced the […] The post Up to 1,000 Arizona voters were mistakenly sent ballots with only federal races. Here’s why and what’s next. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona ‘ground zero’ for extremist, anti-government sheriff movement

Susan Wortman, 79, recognized the voice of the man approaching her from behind as she attempted to slip out of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting on Aug. 3. Wearing a badge on his belt and gun on his hip, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s tone was different from the warm greeting he’d given Wortman before the meeting. He was “acting like a bully,” she said. He didn’t seem happy about her public comments, and he certainly didn’t appreciate her attire.
