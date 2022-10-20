Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
New York State Finger Lakes Region Wineries-A SeriesDan Pfeifer
This Small Town in New York is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenTrumansburg, NY
Related
NewsChannel 36
City of Elmira to Receive Paint Hazard Reduction Grants
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Elmira is receiving federal funding to help reduce lead in homes. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the grants are in two categories, lead based paint hazard control and lead hazard reduction demonstration. Under each category, funding is provided...
1037qcountry.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Vehicle Careens Down 1,500 Foot Embankment off I88 at Martin Hill
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a crash on Interstate 88 near Harpursville where a vehicle careened hundreds of feet down an embankment, rolling over several times and leaving the driver trapped. Officials say the driver of the vehicle that left the road at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, October...
rewind1077.com
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was restricted for hours in Painted Post on Wednesday after a tanker truck flipped onto its side on the highway. New York State Police said the driver did not negotiate the curve and took the ramp too fast around 1:30 p.m. on October 19, 2022. The truck was carrying […]
rewind1077.com
Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
NewsChannel 36
Schuyler County Drug Takeback Event to be Held Saturday October 29th
SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) - Do you have expired, unused, or unwanted medications in your home?. Good news, you can help prevent pill abuse and theft by participating in national drug take back day. Schuyler County will be holding drug take back events on October 29th at both the Odessa...
NewsChannel 36
Bath Central School District Superintendent Joseph Rumsey to Retire
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - After spending over 30 years in higher education, Bath Central school district superintendent Joseph Rumsey is retiring at the end of the school year. The Board of Education is set to formally accept Rumsey's retirement at the next meeting on Wednesday, November 9th. His retirement will...
Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone
Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
Cayuta man speaks on tractor safety
CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday October 16th, a two-vehicle accident occurred on state Route 13. The accident involved a van that rear-ended a tractor that was pulling a trailer. Both vehicles sustained damage and one person was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, accidents between cars and tractor are becoming increasingly common, especially on state […]
NewsChannel 36
Corning Halloween Home Has Hundreds of Halloween Decorations
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A local family goes all out when it comes to Halloween. The Miller family has hundreds of decorations that line their driveway, porch, and front yard. Aimee Miller spent over a decade decorating her house and adding to the collection. "We started it years ago, for...
NewsChannel 36
Local hygiene pantry offers free products, holds donation drive
BRADFORD CO. PA (WENY)-- A local Community Hygiene Pantry is working to help those in need in the community who are struggling financially and need help with obtaining staple items. The group conducted a survey of area stores. That survey indicated over the past year, the cost of generic toilet...
Willet Teen Dies in Crash in Town of Greene
Officials in Chenango County are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Cortland County boy. Authorities say Deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 about a car crashing into a guiderail and a tree on New York State Highway 206 near Chenango County Road 2 in the Town of Greene.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Museum of Glass announces StudioNEXT expansion project
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Things were heating up in Corning on Friday with the official launch of StudioNEXT, the expansion of the glass-blowing studios at the Corning Museum of Glass. StudioNEXT is designed to transform The Studio into an international center for artists and students working in glass. “In nearly...
Broome Sheriff’s Office Looks for Jeep Following Multi-Town Pursuit
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are looking for a white Jeep Cherokee that led officers on a pursuit through the City of Binghamton, Town of Kirkwood and Town of Windsor shortly before 2 a.m. October 19. Deputies tried to pull the Jeep over for failing to stop at a red...
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
14850.com
Ten hospitalized in October 20 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 24,830 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 29 more than on Wednesday, and a total of 1,946,358 tests conducted. They say there are also 6 new positive self-test results for a total of 4,000 submitted through their online portal. As...
Johnson City man wanted for menacing
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Ryan Belleman on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
rewind1077.com
Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
Comments / 0