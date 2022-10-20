ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millport, NY

NewsChannel 36

City of Elmira to Receive Paint Hazard Reduction Grants

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The city of Elmira is receiving federal funding to help reduce lead in homes. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the grants are in two categories, lead based paint hazard control and lead hazard reduction demonstration. Under each category, funding is provided...
ELMIRA, NY
1037qcountry.com

Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Death reported in Ithaca gorge

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Tanker flips on its side on Painted Post overpass

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic was restricted for hours in Painted Post on Wednesday after a tanker truck flipped onto its side on the highway. New York State Police said the driver did not negotiate the curve and took the ramp too fast around 1:30 p.m. on October 19, 2022. The truck was carrying […]
PAINTED POST, NY
rewind1077.com

Homeowners, renters to benefit from Home Energy Assistance Program

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Home Energy Assistance Program is about to open in Tompkins County. The program offers help with heating costs and furnace repairs for income-eligible households. Tompkins County Office for the Aging Director Lisa Monroe says older people are concerned with prices heading into the winter.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Bath Central School District Superintendent Joseph Rumsey to Retire

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - After spending over 30 years in higher education, Bath Central school district superintendent Joseph Rumsey is retiring at the end of the school year. The Board of Education is set to formally accept Rumsey's retirement at the next meeting on Wednesday, November 9th. His retirement will...
BATH, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Mystery substance left at door of Auto Zone

Mansfield, Pa. — State police at Mansfield are looking for information on a mystery substance that was left on Oct. 13 at the door of Auto Zone in Richmond Township, Tioga County. Police say an unknown person in a white truck dropped off five jugs of an unknown liquid inside the front door of the store. Auto Zone does discard used motor oil, but police determined the liquid inside the jugs was not oil. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
MANSFIELD, PA
WETM 18 News

Cayuta man speaks on tractor safety

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) – On Sunday October 16th, a two-vehicle accident occurred on state Route 13. The accident involved a van that rear-ended a tractor that was pulling a trailer. Both vehicles sustained damage and one person was taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, accidents between cars and tractor are becoming increasingly common, especially on state […]
CAYUTA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Halloween Home Has Hundreds of Halloween Decorations

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- A local family goes all out when it comes to Halloween. The Miller family has hundreds of decorations that line their driveway, porch, and front yard. Aimee Miller spent over a decade decorating her house and adding to the collection. "We started it years ago, for...
CORNING, NY
NewsChannel 36

Local hygiene pantry offers free products, holds donation drive

BRADFORD CO. PA (WENY)-- A local Community Hygiene Pantry is working to help those in need in the community who are struggling financially and need help with obtaining staple items. The group conducted a survey of area stores. That survey indicated over the past year, the cost of generic toilet...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Willet Teen Dies in Crash in Town of Greene

Officials in Chenango County are continuing to investigate a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Cortland County boy. Authorities say Deputies received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 about a car crashing into a guiderail and a tree on New York State Highway 206 near Chenango County Road 2 in the Town of Greene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Museum of Glass announces StudioNEXT expansion project

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Things were heating up in Corning on Friday with the official launch of StudioNEXT, the expansion of the glass-blowing studios at the Corning Museum of Glass. StudioNEXT is designed to transform The Studio into an international center for artists and students working in glass. “In nearly...
CORNING, NY
rewind1077.com

Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
ITHACA, NY

