Cheyenne, WY

Laura Kelley
3d ago

I think I would of taken this class, especially in college, because I would have liked to educate myself on this! but, I think the child who walked out of the class had every right to do so! His rights should be just as important as everyone else in the class!

James Tipton
3d ago

The reason kids talk about gender identity is because adults talk about it. any of this should be considered grooming.

Sylvia Diaz
2d ago

This is not a subject that should be taught in k-12, bulling and tolerance but not sexual identity.

wyomingnewsnow.tv

Caregivers and Mental Health- VOSOT-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version

A historical KKK photo at Central High removed-PKG-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Cheyenne is once again in the spotlight dealing with a national hot-button issue about another incident in a local school. On Friday, Central High school literature students walked into their class to find an old black-and-white picture of KKK horsemen posed for a photo ...again. According to NAACP sources, the teacher told her students the photo was of a 1914 KKK parade taken by her grandmother.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Parent Speaks Out After Daughter Kicked Out of Class

Cheyenne South High School is defending its current sociology curriculum in answer to one parent's concern over a classroom assignment regarding gender identity. At Monday night's Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting, parent Lorraine Wilcox took issue with the fact that her daughter was asked to pack her things and leave after stating her opinion and exercising her right to not participate in the assignment.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Cheyenne Teacher Responds to KKK Story

We regret that a story published by Cowboy State Daily was not up to our standards. We have since unpublished the article. The original article quoted a Facebook post from a person who never talked with the teacher or ever saw the photo in a classroom. We further regret any...
CHEYENNE, WY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Restaurants in Cheyenne Wyoming

While Wyoming, America’s Heartland’s crown jewel, definitely packs a lot into its geographical space, it is also home to numerous unique cities and beautiful towns. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is one such location. For a good reason, this historic town is renowned as the Magic City of the Plains. It is also adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and the Rocky Mountains and has a rich cultural legacy.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Federal Court News

A number of individuals were recently sentenced in Federal Court in Wyoming. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson recently sentenced 34-year-old Joshua Michael Archuleta of Cheyenne to 39 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the charge of distribution of fentanyl. Archuleta was also ordered to pay $500 in community restitution and a $100 special assessment. The crime was investigated by the Cheyenne Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Say 14-Year-Old Runaway Located

The Cheyenne Police Department says Sperry has been located. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Chase Sperry was last seen around 7:30 a.m. this morning in the area of East High School. "He was wearing...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek public assistance in identifying suspect

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance identifying a man who is suspected of using stolen checks to make purchases at Murdoch’s and Bloedorn Lumber. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking people with information to call 307-637-6541.
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Fatal Crash North of Laramie, Wyoming

On October 20, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie, Wyoming. Around 11:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2021 Toyota Rav-4 was headed north on US 30 when the driver possibly suffered a medical condition...
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

South Dakota man arrested after holding woman at gunpoint in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Officers arrested a man Tuesday for multiple violent crimes, according to the Cheyenne Police Department. On Oct. 18, at around 2:25 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man holding a woman at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel, 204 West Fox Farm Road.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/19/22–10/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
OutThere Colorado

According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado

Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State

Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
COLORADO STATE

