A historical KKK photo at Central High removed-PKG-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Cheyenne is once again in the spotlight dealing with a national hot-button issue about another incident in a local school. On Friday, Central High school literature students walked into their class to find an old black-and-white picture of KKK horsemen posed for a photo ...again. According to NAACP sources, the teacher told her students the photo was of a 1914 KKK parade taken by her grandmother.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO