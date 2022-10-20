Read full article on original website
davidsonian.com
Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road
Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
86-year-old man reported missing in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 86-year-old man who has been reported missing. Police said Ellis Ray Sisk was last seen on video leaving Aldi on Avalon Drive around 2 p.m. on Friday. He was driving a red Kia Soul with a...
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the […]
Passenger killed in Mooresville crash; speeding a factor, police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A driver’s high speed likely contributed to a crash that killed a man in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, police said. Mooresville officers went to the crash on Timber Road near Shearers Road just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup truck that had collided.
3 arrested for allegedly stealing dozens of items ranging from expected to the unexpected
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested three suspects who are accused of committing serial larceny, allegedly stealing dozens of items that range from guns and ammunition to a mug warmer and a toy gun out of cars. According to CMPD, just before 3 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to...
WBTV
Report: YMCA daycare worker shows obscene material
WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation with sharpshooters. It was a scary situation for one Charlotte family and they say it could have been avoided if they'd been told that the house was previously targeted.
WBTV
One killed, five injured in Mooresville two-vehicle crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Mooresville, police say. Mooresville Police responded to a crash on Timber Road at the intersection of Shearers Road at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup...
Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte church
The pastor at Iglesia Pentecostal Ebenezer doesn't want what happened Thursday night to happen again.
Two maternity ward nurses killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS — Two Dallas hospital employees were killed Saturday in a shooting inside the hospital and a suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police, authorities said. According to KDFW-TV, a suspect shot and killed two Methodist Dallas Medical Center employees. Following the shooting, the suspect was shot by a Methodist Health System police officer, wounding him.
WBTV
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year. Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker. Baker was shot and killed around 5:40 a.m. on July 13 in...
WCNC
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
‘Serial larceny suspects’ arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three men arrested after breaking into cars in south Charlotte Thursday morning were linked to other cases across the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the suspects were stopped in a stolen car and arrested after breaking into vehicles in the 7900 block of Spindletop […]
Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm
CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It’s a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
qcnews.com
CMPD: Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of elderly CMS bus driver
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a 72-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver has been arrested. Regina Nicole Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee. According to CMPD, the attack happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct....
CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes
A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
No people hurt, several pets die in Hickory house fire, officials say
HICKORY, N.C. — Residents were able to escape when their home caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Hickory, but several pets died in the blaze, according to the Hickory Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded before 5 p.m. to 25th Avenue NW near North Center Street and found heavy...
wccbcharlotte.com
Search For Missing Cabarrus County Couple
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 72-year-old Lillie Mclain Wilson and and 76-year-old Merlin Wilson Jr. The couple, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at 9855 Troutman RD Midland, NC. Lillie was...
WBTV
‘I thought I was in warzone:’ Home, vehicles damaged after suspects fire dozens of shots at northwest Charlotte residence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were inside a northwest Charlotte home when someone fired several shots at the residence early Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Coy Court, not far from the intersection of Oakdale Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
MEDIC: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in crash on I-77 in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead and two others were seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Saturday morning, according to paramedics. The crash happened on the I-77 southbound ramp near Sam Furr Road. The Huntersville Fire Department said crews were called for a vehicle crashing...
WBTV
16-year-old found dead after being reported missing in Matthews, police say
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Matthews said a 16-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday night has been found dead. Officers say Gavin Dorothy was last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Road just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. That’s near Central Piedmont Community College and the intersection of...
