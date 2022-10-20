Read full article on original website
WVNews
Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96
CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded Chicago 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cleveland debut. The three-time All-Star whose arrival from Utah in a blockbuster trade sent expectations soaring also made four 3-pointers.
WVNews
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
WVNews
After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109
MIAMI (AP) — A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Heat topped the Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night.
WVNews
Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. “We are learning that we can...
WVNews
Boston 126, Orlando 120
BOSTON (126) Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
L.A. CLIPPERS (111) George 16-31 5-5 40, Morris Sr. 4-7 0-0 9, Zubac 4-7 2-2 10, Jackson 4-5 3-3 14, Powell 1-10 2-2 4, Covington 2-3 4-4 8, Batum 3-3 0-0 7, Coffey 1-1 1-2 3, Mann 2-3 1-2 5, Kennard 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 41-81 20-22 111.
WVNews
Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch by stopping the final eight shots he faced to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.
WVNews
Dallas 137, Memphis 96
MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
WVNews
San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105
SAN ANTONIO (114) Johnson 7-17 4-5 21, Sochan 0-3 1-2 1, Poeltl 6-9 1-2 13, Jones 6-12 5-5 17, Vassell 9-14 0-0 22, Bates-Diop 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 5-9 0-0 14, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 1-1 0-0 3, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Primo 2-8 0-0 5, Richardson 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 43-89 12-15 114.
WVNews
Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Backup Brian Elliott...
