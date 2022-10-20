ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96

CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded Chicago 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cleveland debut. The three-time All-Star whose arrival from Utah in a blockbuster trade sent expectations soaring also made four 3-pointers.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109

L.A. CLIPPERS (111) George 16-31 5-5 40, Morris Sr. 4-7 0-0 9, Zubac 4-7 2-2 10, Jackson 4-5 3-3 14, Powell 1-10 2-2 4, Covington 2-3 4-4 8, Batum 3-3 0-0 7, Coffey 1-1 1-2 3, Mann 2-3 1-2 5, Kennard 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 41-81 20-22 111.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. “We are learning that we can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117

OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Boston 126, Orlando 120

BOSTON (126) Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
WVNews

Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch by stopping the final eight shots he faced to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.
COLORADO STATE
WVNews

Dallas 137, Memphis 96

MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
WVNews

Cleveland 128, Chicago 96

CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

I you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, this article is definitely for your. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
WVNews

Milwaukee 125, Houston 105

HOUSTON (105) Martin Jr. 6-11 0-1 14, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-0 13, Garuba 2-3 1-2 6, J.Green 6-19 6-6 22, Porter Jr. 5-15 6-7 18, Eason 4-9 0-0 11, Marjanovic 1-2 1-1 3, Sengun 4-9 1-2 9, Christopher 1-5 1-2 3, Hudgins 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-1 1-1 1, Nix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-93 17-22 105.
Scorebook Live

Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend

The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases, it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy