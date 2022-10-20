Read full article on original website
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Damian Lillard psyched out Deandre Ayton at end of game
The Portland Trail Blazers hung on to defeat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime on Friday night. The biggest play of the night wasn’t necessarily a play at all. Rather, it was Damian Lillard getting into the head of Deandre Ayton with just 1.2 seconds remaining. Ayton stepped to...
WVNews
Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96
CHICAGO (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pounded Chicago 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cleveland debut. The three-time All-Star whose arrival from Utah in a blockbuster trade sent expectations soaring also made four 3-pointers.
WVNews
L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
L.A. CLIPPERS (111) George 16-31 5-5 40, Morris Sr. 4-7 0-0 9, Zubac 4-7 2-2 10, Jackson 4-5 3-3 14, Powell 1-10 2-2 4, Covington 2-3 4-4 8, Batum 3-3 0-0 7, Coffey 1-1 1-2 3, Mann 2-3 1-2 5, Kennard 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 41-81 20-22 111.
WVNews
Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks.
WVNews
Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. “We are learning that we can...
WVNews
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
WVNews
Boston 126, Orlando 120
BOSTON (126) Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
On the night Damian Lillard signals his return, he allows protege Anfernee Simons to secure Trail Blazers victory
Damian Lillard was dealing and the Phoenix Suns were for the most part helpless to stop him during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 113-111 overtime victory Friday night at the Moda Center. Lillard, who played just 29 mostly subpar games last season because of injury, resurrected his old bag of...
'We wanted to jump in': Portland Gear signs Oregon's first ever high school athletes to NIL deal
PORTLAND, Oregon — When Jackson Shelstad is on the basketball court, people watch. The senior point guard from West Linn High School is going places. Next year, he’s heading to the University of Oregon but this week, he’s heading to the bank. On Thursday Shelstad, along with...
WVNews
Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch by stopping the final eight shots he faced to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.
WVNews
Dallas 137, Memphis 96
MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
WVNews
Cleveland 128, Chicago 96
CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
Smoke continues to cancel Oregon high school athletics as Thursday football games are moved to the weekend
Fires in Washington are continuing to hurt the air quality in the Portland area, and the smoke is causing cancellations at high school sporting events. While cancellations have been happening at soccer games all week, it is now affecting varsity football games.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
I you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, this article is definitely for your. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WVNews
Milwaukee 125, Houston 105
HOUSTON (105) Martin Jr. 6-11 0-1 14, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-0 13, Garuba 2-3 1-2 6, J.Green 6-19 6-6 22, Porter Jr. 5-15 6-7 18, Eason 4-9 0-0 11, Marjanovic 1-2 1-1 3, Sengun 4-9 1-2 9, Christopher 1-5 1-2 3, Hudgins 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-1 1-1 1, Nix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-93 17-22 105.
Elijah Brown, elite 2024 quarterback, visiting Oregon this weekend, expects Ducks to be strong contender in recruitment
The Mater Dei Monarchs are the top high school football program in the country, and they are bringing a key collection of visitors to Eugene this weekend for the top-10 clash between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. One of the marquee players planning to be in attendance is class of 2024 ...
Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases, it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
How have the Oregon Ducks fared historically when College GameDay comes to Eugene?
All eyes will be on the Willamette Valley this Saturday when the No. 10 Oregon Ducks host the No. 9 UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium. The 12:30 p.m. PT showdown in Eugene figures to be one of the top matchups on the Week 8 college football slate. Last weekend, ESPN’s College Gameday announced that it will be on-site in Eugene for its pregame broadcast.
