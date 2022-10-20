ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WVNews

Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks.
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

George scores 40 as Clippers beat Kings 111-109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It marked George's 20th 40-point game of his career and fifth with Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. “We are learning that we can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109

MIAMI (AP) — A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Heat topped the Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night.
MIAMI, FL
WVNews

Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117

OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WVNews

Boston 126, Orlando 120

BOSTON (126) Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
WVNews

Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch by stopping the final eight shots he faced to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.
COLORADO STATE
WVNews

L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109

L.A. CLIPPERS (111) George 16-31 5-5 40, Morris Sr. 4-7 0-0 9, Zubac 4-7 2-2 10, Jackson 4-5 3-3 14, Powell 1-10 2-2 4, Covington 2-3 4-4 8, Batum 3-3 0-0 7, Coffey 1-1 1-2 3, Mann 2-3 1-2 5, Kennard 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 41-81 20-22 111.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Capitals erase another third-period deficit, beat Kings 4-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored on a wraparound late in regulation to help the Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night, their second victory in three games when trailing going into the third period. Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to erase a two-goal...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Binnington and Blues top Oilers 2-0 to remain unbeaten

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who have had plenty of practice time...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WVNews

San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105

SAN ANTONIO (114) Johnson 7-17 4-5 21, Sochan 0-3 1-2 1, Poeltl 6-9 1-2 13, Jones 6-12 5-5 17, Vassell 9-14 0-0 22, Bates-Diop 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 5-9 0-0 14, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 1-1 0-0 3, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Primo 2-8 0-0 5, Richardson 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 43-89 12-15 114.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WVNews

Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Backup Brian Elliott...
TAMPA, FL
WVNews

Dallas 137, Memphis 96

MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
WVNews

Milwaukee 125, Houston 105

HOUSTON (105) Martin Jr. 6-11 0-1 14, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-0 13, Garuba 2-3 1-2 6, J.Green 6-19 6-6 22, Porter Jr. 5-15 6-7 18, Eason 4-9 0-0 11, Marjanovic 1-2 1-1 3, Sengun 4-9 1-2 9, Christopher 1-5 1-2 3, Hudgins 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-1 1-1 1, Nix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-93 17-22 105.

