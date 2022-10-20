Read full article on original website
Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks.
George scores 40 as Clippers beat Kings 111-109
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It marked George's 20th 40-point game of his career and fifth with Los Angeles.
Spurs hand 76ers third straight loss to open season, 114-105
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug McDermott hit four 3-pointers and scored all 14 of his points in the second half and the San Antonio Spurs beat Philadelphia 114-105 on Sunday night to send the 76ers to their third straight loss to open the season. “We are learning that we can...
After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109
MIAMI (AP) — A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Heat topped the Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night.
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Boston 126, Orlando 120
BOSTON (126) Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
Nichushkin scores winner, Avalanche beat Golden Knights 3-2
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin’s third-period goal held up as the winner for the Colorado Avalanche in a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night. Shortly after Nichushkin pushed Colorado’s lead to two goals, Vegas’ Chandler Stephenson cut the deficit to one. But Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was clutch down the stretch by stopping the final eight shots he faced to help the Avalanche bounce back from a home loss to Seattle the night before.
L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
L.A. CLIPPERS (111) George 16-31 5-5 40, Morris Sr. 4-7 0-0 9, Zubac 4-7 2-2 10, Jackson 4-5 3-3 14, Powell 1-10 2-2 4, Covington 2-3 4-4 8, Batum 3-3 0-0 7, Coffey 1-1 1-2 3, Mann 2-3 1-2 5, Kennard 4-11 2-2 11. Totals 41-81 20-22 111.
Capitals erase another third-period deficit, beat Kings 4-3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored on a wraparound late in regulation to help the Washington Capitals beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Saturday night, their second victory in three games when trailing going into the third period. Nic Dowd and John Carlson scored to erase a two-goal...
Binnington and Blues top Oilers 2-0 to remain unbeaten
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for the shutout as the St. Louis Blues remained perfect on the season with a 2-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Torey Krug and Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (3-0-0), who have had plenty of practice time...
San Antonio 114, Philadelphia 105
SAN ANTONIO (114) Johnson 7-17 4-5 21, Sochan 0-3 1-2 1, Poeltl 6-9 1-2 13, Jones 6-12 5-5 17, Vassell 9-14 0-0 22, Bates-Diop 1-1 0-0 3, McDermott 5-9 0-0 14, Roby 1-2 0-0 2, Collins 1-1 0-0 3, Dieng 1-4 0-0 2, Primo 2-8 0-0 5, Richardson 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 43-89 12-15 114.
Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Backup Brian Elliott...
Dallas 137, Memphis 96
MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
Milwaukee 125, Houston 105
HOUSTON (105) Martin Jr. 6-11 0-1 14, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-0 13, Garuba 2-3 1-2 6, J.Green 6-19 6-6 22, Porter Jr. 5-15 6-7 18, Eason 4-9 0-0 11, Marjanovic 1-2 1-1 3, Sengun 4-9 1-2 9, Christopher 1-5 1-2 3, Hudgins 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-1 1-1 1, Nix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-93 17-22 105.
