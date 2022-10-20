Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD'shoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Chronicle
Dusty Baker addresses his future with Astros before ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has overseen a period of significant success over the last three seasons, but it's no guarantee he returns to the Minute Maid Park dugout in 2023. Baker, 73, is in the last year of his contract, and he did not reach an extension with the...
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
CBS Sports
Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 3: Costly outfield error clears way for two-run Houston homer off Gerrit Cole
The Astros jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the ALCS, and we could give the Yankees an assist. The Astros would tack on later and the Yankees never scored, as the Astros won 5-0 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
KHOU
Yankees laughingstock of Twitter after 5-0 loss to the Astros
HOUSTON — It's been a painful few days to be a New York Yankees fan and the misery continued Saturday on their home field. The Astros dominated them with a 5-0 shutout and are one win away from another trip to the World Series. To try to get that...
Astros fan quits job to be at ALCS: A breakdown
And we most definitely have questions. Hope the Astros make it worth it.
Astros shut out Yankees to take 3-0 ALCS lead
NEW YORK — Cristian Javier and five relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Houston Astros shut out the host
Idiot Runs On Field To Hug Altuve Right Before Astros Start 9th Inning
Idiot Runs On Field To Hug Altuve Right Before Astros Start 9th Inning
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston fans wake up enthusiastic as Game 4 approaches
Astros fans are waking up smiling this morning. Today could be the day the 'Stros get it done and punch their ticket to The World Series once again! ⚾🔥
FOX Sports
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Astros take on 3-0 lead in the ALCS after beating New York Yankees 5-0 in Game 3
The Astros take the 3-0 lead in the AL Championship Series after cruising through Game 3 beating the Yankees 5-0.
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Smacks another homer in NLCS
Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a walk during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS. Schwarber continued to be an OBP machine during the NLCS, reaching base three more times, including a 429-foot blast off Luis Garcia in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old has an astonishing .529 OBP in the NLCS with one RBI in all four games. After entering the NLCS just 1-for-20 in the postseason, Schwarber has completely turned it around, and he is making an impact nightly for the Phillies, who are one win away from reaching the World Series. Schwarber is 4-for-11 with two homers in his career against projected Game 5 starter Yu Darvish.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS
Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
FOX Sports
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2
Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing crucial check-swing call in NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 3: Jose Altuve finally gets first hit of the postseason
On Oct. 4, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve played in his last regular season game. He went 3 for 3 with two doubles, capping a hot finish to the season. He hit .366/.450/.649 in his last 36 games. Keep this in mind whenever someone fallaciously comments that it's important to play well heading into the playoffs.
CBS Sports
