ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Dusty Baker addresses his future with Astros before ALCS Game 3

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has overseen a period of significant success over the last three seasons, but it's no guarantee he returns to the Minute Maid Park dugout in 2023. Baker, 73, is in the last year of his contract, and he did not reach an extension with the...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2

Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Smacks another homer in NLCS

Schwarber went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and a walk during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS. Schwarber continued to be an OBP machine during the NLCS, reaching base three more times, including a 429-foot blast off Luis Garcia in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old has an astonishing .529 OBP in the NLCS with one RBI in all four games. After entering the NLCS just 1-for-20 in the postseason, Schwarber has completely turned it around, and he is making an impact nightly for the Phillies, who are one win away from reaching the World Series. Schwarber is 4-for-11 with two homers in his career against projected Game 5 starter Yu Darvish.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS

Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2

Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again

Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7

Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 3: Jose Altuve finally gets first hit of the postseason

On Oct. 4, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve played in his last regular season game. He went 3 for 3 with two doubles, capping a hot finish to the season. He hit .366/.450/.649 in his last 36 games. Keep this in mind whenever someone fallaciously comments that it's important to play well heading into the playoffs.
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Carlton Davis: Sidelined in practice Wednesday

Davis (hip) was listed as a non-participant on the Buccaneers' injury report Thursday. Davis picked up a hip injury during Tampa Bay's Week 5 win over Atlanta, but he was a full participant in each practice leading up to Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. While the 25-year-old played 100 percent of the Buccaneers' defensive snaps in the contest, he was still a limited participant Wednesday before taking a step back Thursday. Davis will have one more chance to increase his practice activity Friday, and his status on the team's final injury report should shed provide more clarity on his availability for Sunday against the Panthers.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy