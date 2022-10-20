Read full article on original website
Alex Cora warns Yankees fans about taunting Jose Altuve, Astros
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined Sweeny Murti and Keith McPherson on the Audacy Original Podcast “BXB” and had some advice for Yankees fans when it comes to taunting Jose Altuve and the Astros.
Houston Chronicle
Bob Costas has very strong words on Astros' dominance over Yankees
The Houston Astros have been downright dominant this postseason, something the New York Yankees should be used to by this point. Houston, which eliminated the Yankees in their previous three postseason meetings, is one win away from securing an ALCS sweep after a sixth straight victory to start the playoffs. The Astros won Game 3 in New York by a score of 5-0 on Saturday, as the Yankees were held to just one hit through the first 8 ⅔ innings.
Houston Chronicle
Dusty Baker addresses his future with Astros before ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has overseen a period of significant success over the last three seasons, but it's no guarantee he returns to the Minute Maid Park dugout in 2023. Baker, 73, is in the last year of his contract, and he did not reach an extension with the...
Feet fate: Astros pitcher Luis Garcia and coach Javier Bracamonte linked through gifted shoes
Javier Bracamonte, who's known to fans who pay a visit to his bullpen, had a pre-existing connection to one of his stars. They just didn't know about it until recently.
Click2Houston.com
Young Astros fan misses ALCS game after family gets caught in ticket scam, costing $400
CROSBY, Texas – Axel Garza is a true Astros fan. The 9-year-old baseball player’s bedroom is decked out in Astros swag, including bobbleheads, balls, and even bed sheets. “I always try to watch every single one of their games,” Axel said. “I want to be like them, and I want to watch them, and I want to see how they get all the outs and how they hit the ball.”
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS
Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
Houston Chronicle
Astros fans infiltrate Yankee Stadium for ALCS Game 3
The Houston Astros took a 2–0 lead over the New York Yankees in the ALCS on Thursday, and Dusty Baker's squad hit the road looking to get another step closer to the World Series in hostile territory. After a pair of showdowns in Houston, the ALCS moved to New...
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
Houston Chronicle
Framber Valdez earns praise from Pedro Martinez after Astros' ALCS win
A little over four years removed from his MLB debut, Framber Valdez has emerged as one of the top starting pitchers in baseball—and it's not just the Houston Astros and their fans who share this opinion. Following another impressive effort in Houston's 3-2 win over the New York Yankees...
CBS Sports
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden's play a silver lining
PHILADELPHIA -- In school, there were occasionally those teachers who would give a quiz within the first week of classes. Those quizzes weren't necessarily indicative of how proficient the student would be in the subject when the end of the semester rolled around. Instead, they were used to understand where the student stood early on. If a student failed the quiz, it didn't mean they would flunk the entire semester, but it did show that there was work to be done.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
CBS Sports
How to watch Cowboys vs. Lions: TV channel, NFL live stream info, start time
The Detroit Lions watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 23 at AT&T Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another limited session
Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Barkley continues to operate with practice limitations since injuring his shoulder Week 5 at Green Bay. Like last week, the Giants may clear up his status Friday on their final injury report, which would set him up to lead the backfield Sunday at Jacksonville, per usual.
