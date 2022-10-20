Hoskins went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS. With the Phillies trailing 4-0 in the first inning, Hoskins started a comeback with a two-run homer off Mike Clevinger, and he completed the comeback by tying the game with a two-run homer in the fifth off Sean Manaea. Hoskins is only 7-for-31 in the 2022 postseason, but four of his seven hits are homers, and he has amassed nine RBI. The 29-year-old is slated to face Yu Darvish in Game 5 with a chance to reach the World Series. Hoskins is 6-for-19 in his career against Darvish with a home run and two doubles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO