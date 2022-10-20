Read full article on original website
Astros vs. Yankees ALCS 2022: Houston fans wake up enthusiastic as Game 4 approaches
Astros fans are waking up smiling this morning. Today could be the day the 'Stros get it done and punch their ticket to The World Series once again! ⚾🔥
CBS Sports
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Monster performance in Game 4
Hoskins went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS. With the Phillies trailing 4-0 in the first inning, Hoskins started a comeback with a two-run homer off Mike Clevinger, and he completed the comeback by tying the game with a two-run homer in the fifth off Sean Manaea. Hoskins is only 7-for-31 in the 2022 postseason, but four of his seven hits are homers, and he has amassed nine RBI. The 29-year-old is slated to face Yu Darvish in Game 5 with a chance to reach the World Series. Hoskins is 6-for-19 in his career against Darvish with a home run and two doubles.
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Padres' Jurickson Profar ejected after arguing crucial check-swing call in NLCS Game 3
The ninth inning of the Philadelphia Phillies' eventual 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Friday was punctuated by a controversial checked-swing call against Jurickson Profar. With a runner on first and no outs, Profar began to offer at a...
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Padres score: Philadelphia jacks four homers, closes in on NL pennant with crazy Game 4 comeback
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 on Saturday night in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. The Phillies now hold a commanding 3-1 lead over the Padres in the best-of-seven series heading into Sunday's Game 5. With a win, the Phillies will advance to their first World Series since 2009, where they'll await the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees American League Championship Series. (The Astros lead that series 3-0.)
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Schedule, game times, TV channel with Phillies, Astros eyeing pennants on Sunday
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs continue Sunday, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros both have the chance to advance to the World Series. The Phillies take a 3-1 NLCS lead into Game 5 against the San Diego Padres. Philadelphia can win its first NL pennant since 2009 with a win on Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park. On Sunday night, the Yankees will try to keep their season alive against the Astros. Houston shut out New York on Saturday to take a 3-0 ALCS lead, and the Astros are a perfect 6-0 so far in the postseason.
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Rangers hire Bruce Bochy; John Schneider, Rob Thomson get new deals
Major League Baseball has reached the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Kansas City Royals will be one of those clubs, having fired Mike Matheny after three disappointing seasons at the helm, and join a group that includes the Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, and Texas Rangers.
CBS Sports
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another limited session
Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Barkley continues to operate with practice limitations since injuring his shoulder Week 5 at Green Bay. Like last week, the Giants may clear up his status Friday on their final injury report, which would set him up to lead the backfield Sunday at Jacksonville, per usual.
