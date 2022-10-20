Read full article on original website
Everything Dusty Baker said after Houston Astros Game 2 ALCS win over New York Yankees
With a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALCS over the New York Yankees. Alex Bregman’s three-run home run in the third inning would provide all of the runs the Houston Astros would need to take care of business in front of their home fans.
Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 3: Costly outfield error clears way for two-run Houston homer off Gerrit Cole
The Astros jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning Saturday afternoon in Game 3 of the ALCS, and we could give the Yankees an assist. The Astros would tack on later and the Yankees never scored, as the Astros won 5-0 to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Yankees shut out by Astros 5-0 in Game 3 of ALCS; now one loss away from being swept
The Yankees dropped Game 3 of the ALCS with a loss to the Astros, and are now in danger of being swept on Sunday.
ALCS Game 2: Bregman's homer, Valdez's gem lift Astros to win over Yankees | Houston leads series 2-0
HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros edged the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge just missed a two-run homer in the eighth...
Idiot Runs On Field To Hug Altuve Right Before Astros Start 9th Inning
Christian Vazquez starting ALCS Game 3 Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Vazquez...
Padres’ Profar Ejected for Arguing in Ninth Inning vs. Phillies
The San Diego infielder struck out on a checked swing and was promptly ejected to the excitement of Philly fans at Citizens Bank Park.
Yankees-Astros score: Live updates from ALCS Game 3 as Gerrit Cole, Cristian Javier take the mound
The ALCS shifts to Yankee Stadium and continues with Game 3 on Saturday night. The Houston Astros won Games 1 and 2 at home in Minute Maid Park, and while they were close games, wins are wins, and the Astros now hold a 2-0 series lead over the New York Yankees. Historically, teams with a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 85 percent of the time. Here's how you can watch Game 3.
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Monster performance in Game 4
Hoskins went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS. With the Phillies trailing 4-0 in the first inning, Hoskins started a comeback with a two-run homer off Mike Clevinger, and he completed the comeback by tying the game with a two-run homer in the fifth off Sean Manaea. Hoskins is only 7-for-31 in the 2022 postseason, but four of his seven hits are homers, and he has amassed nine RBI. The 29-year-old is slated to face Yu Darvish in Game 5 with a chance to reach the World Series. Hoskins is 6-for-19 in his career against Darvish with a home run and two doubles.
2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons
HOUSTON — "We don’t miss Carlos Correa — that’s for sure." Those were the words of a Houston-based Uber driver and self-described die-hard Astros fan as we journeyed to Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The sentiment arrived one day after Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a home run in the team's 4-2 win over the Yankees, giving Houston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.
New York Yankees, Houston Astros Announce ALCS Game 2 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros will line up for game two of the American League Championship Series Thursday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Luis Severino and Framber Valdez will each take the mound. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. ET.
Astros lead Yankees 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (11-9, 2.54 ERA, .95 WHIP, 194 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Sitting down for Game 2
Trevino isn't in the lineup for the Yankees' ALCS matchup with the Astros on Thursday. After getting off to a 1-for-15 start to the postseason, Trevino will get a day off to regroup. Kyle Higashioka will take his spot behind the dish and bat seventh.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS
Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2
Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Houston Astros will attempt to complete the sweep and seal their fourth trip to the World Series in five years as they face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series and make an Astros-Yankees Game 4 prediction and pick.
Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros Saturday evening for ALCS Game 3
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. In Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, Maldonado is being replaced behind the plate by Christian Vazquez versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. In 379 plate appearances this season,...
Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
