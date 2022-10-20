ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Eunice.

The Northside Christian School volleyball team will have a game with St. Edmund Catholic School on October 20, 2022, 14:00:00.

Northside Christian School
St. Edmund Catholic School
October 20, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Northside Christian School volleyball team will have a game with St. Edmund Catholic School on October 20, 2022, 15:00:00.

Northside Christian School
St. Edmund Catholic School
October 20, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

