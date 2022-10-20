ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Matt Barnes: Baron Davis holding up 'We Believe' documentary

By Steiny Guru
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VlCz_0ifrZRK900

Stay tuned, Dub Nation. A documentary on the ‘We Believe’ Warriors is still in the works.

The We Believe team captivated Dub Nation’s attention as the No. 8 seed in 2007, upsetting the 67-win Dallas Mavericks while the franchise ended a 23-year playoff drought. Players like Barnes, Baron Davis, Jason Richardson, Monta Ellis, Andris Biedrins, Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington and Mickael Pietrus made it a memorable squad.

The sights and sounds of that series at Oracle Arena will be remembered forever in Warriors lore. It’s definitely documentary worthy and the project has been in the works since 2020. Former Golden State forward and current “All The Smoke” podcast host Matt Barnes joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” Wednesday. At the end of the interview, he revealed some details behind the hold-up for the doc.

“Baron Davis is really hard-headed, man,” Barnes told hosts Matt Barnes and Daryle “The Guru” Johnson. “We’re really trying to make this ‘We Believe’ doc happen. And Baron, I love him to death, that’s my guy, but he’s as hard-headed as it comes. I’m hoping we can find a middle ground and put that out. One thing I will say, this dynasty took what we did and we took what Run TMC did, but this dynasty took it to another level.”

Fifteen years later and there would be massive appetite in the Bay Area, especially with fans having Dubs Fever after the 2022 title.

“It’s still to this day, we’re how many years removed, when I’m in The Bay, it’s all people talk about,” Barnes said. “When I came back and played on that ‘17 Warriors team, it wasn’t even about the current team. Even the players were asking me. It’s crazy to see all these years later how we really captivated the Bay Area and the NBA landscape. It’s definitely needed. I’m doing my best.”

Barnes has stayed connected with the Warriors franchise and recently spent a day with Klay Thompson recording a podcast, which will be released Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
DURHAM, NC
NBC Sports

Steph makes hilariously ridiculous trick shot before game

Steph Curry continues to find ways to amaze fans who show up early to watch his pregame routine. Ahead of the Warriors' second game of the 2022-23 NBA season, Curry capped off his warmups with a trick shot that left the crowd at Chase Center thoroughly impressed. Before Curry hit...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy