Matt Barnes: Baron Davis holding up 'We Believe' documentary

Stay tuned, Dub Nation. A documentary on the ‘We Believe’ Warriors is still in the works.

The We Believe team captivated Dub Nation’s attention as the No. 8 seed in 2007, upsetting the 67-win Dallas Mavericks while the franchise ended a 23-year playoff drought. Players like Barnes, Baron Davis, Jason Richardson, Monta Ellis, Andris Biedrins, Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington and Mickael Pietrus made it a memorable squad.

The sights and sounds of that series at Oracle Arena will be remembered forever in Warriors lore. It’s definitely documentary worthy and the project has been in the works since 2020. Former Golden State forward and current “All The Smoke” podcast host Matt Barnes joined 95.7 The Game’s “Steiny & Guru” Wednesday. At the end of the interview, he revealed some details behind the hold-up for the doc.

“Baron Davis is really hard-headed, man,” Barnes told hosts Matt Barnes and Daryle “The Guru” Johnson. “We’re really trying to make this ‘We Believe’ doc happen. And Baron, I love him to death, that’s my guy, but he’s as hard-headed as it comes. I’m hoping we can find a middle ground and put that out. One thing I will say, this dynasty took what we did and we took what Run TMC did, but this dynasty took it to another level.”

Fifteen years later and there would be massive appetite in the Bay Area, especially with fans having Dubs Fever after the 2022 title.

“It’s still to this day, we’re how many years removed, when I’m in The Bay, it’s all people talk about,” Barnes said. “When I came back and played on that ‘17 Warriors team, it wasn’t even about the current team. Even the players were asking me. It’s crazy to see all these years later how we really captivated the Bay Area and the NBA landscape. It’s definitely needed. I’m doing my best.”

Barnes has stayed connected with the Warriors franchise and recently spent a day with Klay Thompson recording a podcast, which will be released Thursday.