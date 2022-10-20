Read full article on original website
Court documents detail arrest on Colville Reservation following deadly shooting in Keller
NESPELEM, Wash. — Court documents have revealed new details regarding the arrest of three suspects in connection with a deadly shooting in Keller, Washington that killed two people and injured a Colville Tribal Police sergeant. According to documents, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, law enforcement responded to potential gunshots...
Spokane Valley teenager stabbed on Centennial Trail
The Spokane County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a person who stabbed a Spokane Valley teenager. Right now, that teen is in the hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating after East Valley High School student allegedly assaulted a staff member
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Police are investigating after a student at East Valley High School allegedly assaulted a staff member Wednesday morning. East Valley School District superintendent Brian Talbott told KREM 2 the school staff member is being evaluated following the altercation. Police are investigating the alleged...
Spokane Valley police investigating stabbing off E. Indiana, juvenile in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley police are investigating a reported stabbing off of E. Indiana near the Spokane River. The stabbing happened on Tuesday evening and left a juvenile in critical condition. According to a press release from the Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD), deputies responded to a...
Teen stabbed in Spokane Valley remains in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The teenage boy stabbed in Spokane Valley on Tuesday remains in the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said two boys were shooting a pellet gun on E. Indiana near the Centennial Trail. One walked away into the trees and suddenly heard the victim yell. He told deputies when he looked back, he...
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Man drops ID info after allegedly trying to rob Bellingham bank
A bank employee said the man walked into the bank and announced, “This is a bank robbery,” according to police.
Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in
POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
Newport teen found safe
NEWPORT, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been found. It is not clear where Eric McAuley was located, but the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Police investigating body found by Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 41-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Corey Darilek pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Spokane Police Department was investigating his drug-trafficking activities in the area, where he was later identified as a significant...
Bonner County Daily Bee
New trial delayed in murder case
SANDPOINT — A second-degree murder case was delayed Monday after both the prosecution and defense indicated they were not yet ready to proceed to trial. Judge Barbara Buchanan agreed to the delay and set a new trial date for March 2023. Michael Ryan McDermott, 51, was scheduled to go...
Firefighters put out garage fire on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
Suspect remains hospitalized, investigators share bodycam pictures from police shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. -The suspect shot by police in a shootout in downtown Spokane on Oct. 16 remained hospitalized in critical condition on Friday, according to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). SCSO is leading the Spokane Independent Investigation Response (SIIR) team's investigation into the shooting. Along with...
FOX 28 Spokane
Early morning house fire leaves one Spokane family outside in the cold, struggling
SPOKANE, Wash. – What started as the faint smell of smoke during the early morning hours of Monday, turned into a fire breaking out in one family’s home, leaving them stranded outside in the cold. “Everything was yellow, and I thought there was something wrong with me, and...
Leaders from City of Spokane and Spokane County activate emergency order for Camp Hope
Leaders with the City of Spokane and Spokane County held a press conference on Thursday to discuss an emergency order for Camp Hope. City spokesman Brian Coddington released a statement on the move, calling it "a demonstration of the united regional commitment to improving the situation for everyone."
2 dead, 1 officer flown to Harborview after a shooting in Keller
NESPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Tribal Emergency Services (CTES) announced the third suspect in a deadly shooting in Nespelem on Thursday has been apprehended. The suspect, Curry Pinkham, was located in Elmer City and arrested by Colville Tribal Police. Last updated on Oct. 21 at 6:15 p.m. The remaining suspect...
KXLY
Colville Reservation shocked by violent crime in their community
NESPELEM, Wash. — People living on the Colville Reservation are still in shock, dealing with tragedy and trauma they never expected. Now they’re trying to move forward and find new ways to cope. Joe Leach and his dad were burning dry weeds to get their mind off everything....
KREM2
