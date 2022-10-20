ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect stabbed during Post Falls home break-in

POST FALLS, Idaho — A person who broke into a Post Falls home was stabbed by somebody living there, according to police. A caller told Post Falls Police someone broke into their home at S. Cedar Street and Maplewood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. The caller said there was a physical altercation and the person breaking in was known...
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Newport teen found safe

NEWPORT, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy reported missing on Monday has been found. It is not clear where Eric McAuley was located, but the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
NEWPORT, WA
KREM2

Police investigating body found by Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a body found by the Spokane River on Sunday night. The body was found in the area of West Riverside and South A Street. Police say the body was found under suspicious circumstances and suspect foul play may be involved. Officials also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 41-year-old Spokane man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Corey Darilek pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine. According to court documents, the Spokane Police Department was investigating his drug-trafficking activities in the area, where he was later identified as a significant...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

New trial delayed in murder case

SANDPOINT — A second-degree murder case was delayed Monday after both the prosecution and defense indicated they were not yet ready to proceed to trial. Judge Barbara Buchanan agreed to the delay and set a new trial date for March 2023. Michael Ryan McDermott, 51, was scheduled to go...
SAGLE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighters put out garage fire on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Fire Department put out a garage fire that burned on the South Hill early Tuesday morning. SFD was dispatched to a fire burning at 3431 South Cook Street after an SPD Patrol Officer saw it. There were heavy fire conditions coming from one garage within the larger complex. Utilities, other garage units and homes were...
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane wants to terminate shelter agreement with Guardians Foundation over theft scandal

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council is looking to end its relationship with the operator of two local homeless shelters. The Guardians Foundation currently operates the Trent Ave and Cannon Street shelters. Earlier this month, the organization came forward to notify the city about concerns with an employee’s handling of city-issued funds. There were allegations of potential fraud ranging...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

2 dead, 1 officer flown to Harborview after a shooting in Keller

NESPELEM, Wash. - The Colville Tribal Emergency Services (CTES) announced the third suspect in a deadly shooting in Nespelem on Thursday has been apprehended. The suspect, Curry Pinkham, was located in Elmer City and arrested by Colville Tribal Police. Last updated on Oct. 21 at 6:15 p.m. The remaining suspect...
NESPELEM, WA
