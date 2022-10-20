Donald Trump suggested that a person who leaked a draft of a US Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as the journalists who published it, should be imprisoned, despite not breaking any laws.The former president suggested that publishers should be threatened with the possibility of being raped in prison in an effort to draw out the “leaker” for a violation that does not exist.“You take the writer and or the publisher of the paper … You say, ‘Who is the leaker?’ National security,” Mr Trump said in rambling remarks at a rally in Robstown, Texas...

TEXAS STATE ・ 41 MINUTES AGO