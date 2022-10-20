Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Sen. Patty Murray, Challenger Tiffany Smiley Spar Over Issues, Policy
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray isn't a stranger to Washington politics, and this is a prime reason why her opponent wants her gone. Murray, who is seeking to serve a sixth term in the U.S. Senate, entered the federal playing field in 1993 as "the mom in tennis shoes" — an outsider to large bureaucratic systems who could relate to average constituents.
KREM
Murray leads Smiley in US Senate race, but gap narrowed, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Incumbent Democratic Senator Patty Murray is leading by eight points in the race for re-election, but Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley has gained ground since the primary election, according to WA Poll results. Murray was leading by 18 points among Washington voters in a poll taken in...
Trump Says 2024 GOP Presidential Primary Run By Mike Pence Would Be 'Very Disloyal'
Donald Trump has complained that it would be “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or any other member of his Cabinet decided to run against him in the GOP primary for the 2024 presidential race. The comment was startking, given the former president’s silence for hours...
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won't take live TV testimony from Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Raising the stakes on its extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump, the House committee investigating the Capitol riot indicated Sunday it would not consider letting the former president testify live on television about the direct role that congressional investigators say he played in trying to overturn the 2020 election. The committee is demanding Trump’s testimony under oath next month as well as records relevant to its investigation. To avoid a complicated and protracted legal battle, Trump reportedly had told associates he might consider complying with the subpoena if he could answer questions during live testimony. But Rep. Liz...
Trump calls for jailing of Roe v Wade ‘leaker’ and reporters who published draft opinion
Donald Trump suggested that a person who leaked a draft of a US Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, as well as the journalists who published it, should be imprisoned, despite not breaking any laws.The former president suggested that publishers should be threatened with the possibility of being raped in prison in an effort to draw out the “leaker” for a violation that does not exist.“You take the writer and or the publisher of the paper … You say, ‘Who is the leaker?’ National security,” Mr Trump said in rambling remarks at a rally in Robstown, Texas...
