John Legend would be the first to tell you that he and wife Chrissy Teigen have come a long way since the early days of their relationship. In fact, that’s just what he discussed in a recent interview. The “All of Me” singer opened up about how “selfish” he was when he and Teigen initially started dating, and revealed that he’s gone through a lot of emotional growth in order to become a better partner. During his appearance on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Legend observed that he was “more selfish then,” referencing the beginning of his relationship...

28 MINUTES AGO