ESPN

Charlotte fires coach Will Healy after 49ers fall to 1-7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --  Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA. We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program, said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.
